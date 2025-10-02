MIDSOMER MURDERS: THE KILLINGS AT BADGER'S DRIFT Comes to Storyhouse This Autumn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Casting has been announced for the world premiere of a thrilling new stage play which brings the deadly deeds of Midsomer to the stage at Storyhouse this autumn.

Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger's Drift comes to the Chester venue's main stage from Tuesday, 11 November to Saturday, 15 November 2025 as part of a national tour.

Midsomer TV star Daniel Casey has previously been announced as playing DCI Tom Barnaby in Guy Unsworth's stage adaptation.

And today it can be revealed Bridgerton's James Bradwell will appear alongside him as Sgt Gavin Troy.

The residents of Midsomer who will join them on stage will be played by a multi-rolling ensemble of actors: Nathalie Barclay, Chandrika Chevli, John Dougall, Julie Legrand, Rupert Sadler, Chris Agha and Rhiân Crowley-McLean.

When well-loved spinster Emily Simpson is found dead in the picturesque village of Badger's Drift, her friend Lucy Bellringer refuses to accept it was an accident. DCI Tom Barnaby and Sgt Gavin Troy are called in to investigate, uncovering a world of hidden passions, long-buried secrets and deadly rivalries.

With eccentric villagers, shocking twists and an unforgettable reveal, The Killings at Badger's Drift is a classic whodunnit that will keep Chester audiences on the edge of their seats.

Bringing to life the wit, charm and chilling suspense of the beloved television series and original series of books, this gripping and thrilling new show is set to delight and entrance theatregoers.

Daniel Casey plays DCI Barnaby. The actor is well-known for appearing as Sgt Troy in the hit TV series from 1997 to 2008. Recent television credits include Terry in Emmerdale (ITV), Tom Bailey in EastEnders (BBC), Gavin Williamson in Theresa v Boris: How May Became PM (Juniper TV) and Tom Finlay in Coronation Street (ITV).

His recent theatre credits include Professor Plum in Cluedo (UK tour), Walter in Sleepless: A Musical Romance (Troubadour Wembley), Bernard in Yes, Prime Minister (Theatr Clwyd), Laurence in Abigail's Party (UK tour) and Roger in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time (National Theatre).

James Bradwell is Sgt Gavin Troy. He is well-known to television audiences for his role as Lord Basilio in Bridgerton while his theatre credits include The Beautiful Future is Coming (Traverse, Bristol Old Vic), The Garden of Words (Park Theatre), Not Yet Midnight (Royal Court), Corrina, Corrina (Headlong, Liverpool Playhouse), My Night with Reg (Turbine Theatre), Romeo and Juliet and Richard III (Shakespeare's Rose Theatre) and Read not Dead (Shakespeare's Globe).

Nathalie Barclay's television credits including The Agency (Paramount), FBI: International (CBS), The Diplomat (Netflix), Surface (Apple TV), Killing Eve and Trigonometry (both BBC). Her recent theatre work includes Macbeth (The Curtain, New York), Don't Destroy Me (Arcola), Visitors (Watermill), Boeing-Boeing (UK tour), Mariupol (Cockpit Theatre and Edinburgh's Pleasance Theatre), Antigone (The Lowry and UK tour), Positive (Park Theatre), Here I Belong (Pentabus) and The Class Ceiling (Southwark Playhouse).

Chandrika Chevli's screen credits include Unforgotten (ITV), The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies, Inside No 9, Not Going Out and Holby City (all BBC), Derren Brown Presents Twisted Tales (C4) and Yes, Prime Minister (UKTV). Her theatre work includes The Cherry Orchard (English Touring Theatre) and numerous Edinburgh Fringe shows including Four for Jericho (Pleasance) and the self-penned solo show Where's My Bike?

John Dougall's television credits include Holby City, Waking the Dead, Taggart, He Knew he was Right, Randall & Hopkirk (Deceased), Monarch of the Glen, The Negotiator, As Time Goes By and The Houseman's Tale. For the Royal Shakespeare Company he appeared in The Merry Wives of Windsor, The School for Scandal, Hamlet, Macbeth, The Merchant of Venice, Two Gentlemen of Verona, Measure for Measure, The Cherry Orchard and Faust among others.

For Shakespeare's Globe he appeared in Hamlet (two-year world tour), Anne Boleyn, Henry VIII, The Winter's Tale, Coriolanus, Measure for Measure (also US tour) and The Duchess of Malfi. For the English Shakespeare Company he appeared in The Wars of the Roses: Richard II, Henry IV Parts I & II, Henry V, Henry VI Parts I & II and Richard III. More recent stage credits include the UK tours of A Voyage Around My Father, The Lavender Hill Mob and The Girl on the Train.

Julie Legrand's television credits include Ludwig, Romantic Getaway, Silent Witness, Call the Midwife, Paula Burrow in Holby City, Doctor Who, Nurse Bradshaw in Night and Day, Jeanette Dunkley in Footballers' Wives, North Square, Bad Girls, Marji in Starting Out, Kavanagh QC, Inspector Morse, The House of Bernarda Alba and El Cid. Her theatre credits include The Forest, The Cherry Orchard, The Critic, The Duchess of Malfi, Way Upstream, The Trojan War will not Take Place and Don Quixote (all for The National Theatre), Romeo and Juliet, Cymbeline, The Revengers Tragedy and Oedipus (all for the Royal Shakespeare Company), West End shows To Kill a Mockingbird, The House of Bernardo Alba, An American in Paris, Gypsy, Fiddler on the Roof and Wicked, and the recent UK tour of Filumina.

Rupert Sadler has appeared in theatre productions including Deep Blue Sea at Theatre Royal Haymarket, Jekyll and Hyde (National Theatre), The Odyssey (Jermyn Street Theatre) and Orlando (Barbican).

Chris Agha's theatre credits include In and Out of Chekhov's Shorts (Southwark Playhouse), Tales from A Thousand and One Nights (Greenwich Theatre and UK tour), and Peter Grimes, Lohengrin, Aida and the Marriage of Figaro (Royal Opera House).

And Rhiân Crowley-McLean's recent theatre credits include Witness for the Prosecution (West End), The Kite Runner (UK tour and Dubai Opera House), Faulty Towers the Dining Experience (Adelaide Fringe Festival and Sydney Opera House), Spring Reign (Lowry and UK tour) and Taming of the Shrew (China and European Tour).

Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger's Drift is based on Caroline Graham's book The Killings at Badger's Drift and the television series Midsomer Murders produced by Bentley Productions (for ITV) in association with All3Media International.

It is written and directed by Guy Unsworth with design by David Woodhead, lighting design by Matt Haskins, sound design by Ella Wahlström and casting by Ginny Schiller CDG.

The UK tour is produced by Nicholson Green Productions and Colin Ingram Ltd.