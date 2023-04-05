MET Recruitment Join Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Business Club

MET Recruitment are highly experienced, specialist providers of temporary, contract and permanent recruitment solutions to companies and job seekers throughout the UK. They have over 20 years' experience in the recruitment industry and with an ever expanding workforce and comprehensive training for each of our consultants we can guarantee our service to both clients and job seekers is first class.

They join a multitude of local businesses who support the work of Wolverhampton Grand and receive many benefits for their business and employees. The Grand Theatre can help put your business in the spotlight. From a relaxed buffet to an intimate private dinner, the Grand Theatre combines a range of corporate entertainment choices with the opportunity to enjoy some of the UK's best live theatre. The Grand Theatre Sponsorship and Corporate Membership packages can be tailored to suit your requirements with hospitality area and bars for your exclusive use. The Spotlight Lounge is available for you to host a multitude of events, functions and meetings that perfectly suit your business needs.

Paula Jones, Head of Commercial and Events at the Grand Theatre said; "It is wonderful to welcome MET Recruitment to our ever-growing Business Club. Having met the team at many events over the last few months it is clear to see what a dynamic and fun-loving company we are bringing on board. We look forward to introducing MET to the rest of the Grand Theatre Business Club members soon and look forward to working with them for any recruitment we may have at the theatre.

Nella Share, Commercial Director at MET Recruitment said; "It's a pleasure to have joined the business club and we're looking forward to working with the Grand Theatre team and the wider club network. Partnering with the Grand is something we have thought about doing for some time now but connecting with Paula at several events over the last few months really cemented our relationship. We are looking forward to utilising the vast range of benefits and sharing some fantastic shows with our clients and colleagues."

For more information on the Business Club and ways to support the Grand Theatre, please email Paula Jones Paula.Jones@grandtheatre.co.uk or call 01902 57 33 20.