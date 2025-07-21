MARY POPPINS And More Set for Milton Keynes Theatre Autumn 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Milton Keynes Theatre has confirmed a packed Autumn 2025 season, following a year already marked by iconic musicals, hit plays, and top-tier comedy. The upcoming lineup features a diverse mix of theatre, dance, music, and family programming, continuing through the end of the year and into 2026.

Musical fans can look forward to productions including Blood Brothers, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, Top Hat, and The Bodyguard. The season also features a four-week run of Cameron Mackintosh and Disney's Mary Poppins, complete with dazzling choreography, magical effects, and classic songs.

Thrill-seeking audiences will enjoy stage adaptations of Inside No. 9 – Stage/Fright, 2:22 A Ghost Story starring Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton, and Agatha Christie's Death on the Nile, featuring the legendary Hercule Poirot.

Dance offerings include Cirque Éloize – iD Reloaded and Riverdance 30: The New Generation, while one-night musical events will spotlight Queen by Candlelight, Fisherman's Friends, The Drifters, Adam Ant, and Michael Starring Ben. Comedy acts include Stewart Lee, Dara Ó Briain, and Comedy Cow Presents October’s Prime Cut.

Families can enjoy Bluey's Big Play, the Olivier-nominated live show featuring puppets and music. The holiday season brings the annual pantomime, Goldilocks and the Three Bears, with comedian and musical theatre star Brian Conley leading the cast in a spectacle of comedy, circus stunts, and special effects.

The 2026 season is set to kick off with more exciting titles including FRIENDS! The Musical Parody, Dear England, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, Matthew Bourne’s The Red Shoes, and Legally Blonde.