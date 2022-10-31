MAMMA MIA! Will Play At Scarborough Open Air Theatre For The First Time in June 2023

The sensational feel-good musical MAMMA MIA! is heading to the Yorkshire coast next summer for its biggest ever outdoor season of shows.

The worldwide smash hit will play SIX performances under the stars at Scarborough Open Air Theatre from 14 - 18 June 2023 as part of the MAMMA MIA! UK & International Tour.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 4 via scarboroughopenairtheatre.com

With more than 30,000 tickets on sale this will be MAMMA MIA!'s largest outdoor run of shows to date and a brilliant return of live theatre to Scarborough OAT - the UK's largest open air concert arena.

Audiences will fall in love with the irresistibly funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island idyll - all unfolding to the magic of ABBA's timeless songs.

MAMMA MIA! Creator and Producer Judy Craymer said: "We are so excited to be bringing MAMMA MIA! to Scarborough Open Air Theatre next summer. With its heart-warming story told through the wonderful music of ABBA, MAMMA MIA! lends itself perfectly to the outdoors.

"Following the success of our first ever performances under the stars at Harewood House in 2021 we're thrilled to now be performing at the UK's largest outdoor theatre. We can't wait for audiences to join us and be transported to our sunny Greek idyll."

Scarborough OAT venue programmer Peter Taylor, of Cuffe and Taylor, added: "We are absolutely thrilled to announce the International Tour of MAMMA MIA! will be taking over Scarborough Open Air Theatre for a whole week next summer.

"This wonderful venue opened 90 years ago in 1932 to stage musicals, so we are beyond proud to reveal that musicals are not only back at Scarborough OAT, but arguably the biggest stage sensation of the last 30 years is heading here to the Yorkshire coast!

"Audiences will get the chance to enjoy this sensational show in a truly unique setting - by the sea and under the stars. It is going to be a magical experience!"

The performances in Scarborough will celebrate 24 years since MAMMA MIA! premiered in London in April 1999.

To date, MAMMA MIA! has been seen by more than 65 million people in 50 productions in 16 different languages. In 2011 it became the first Western musical ever to be staged in Mandarin in the People's Republic of China. MAMMA MIA! became the eighth longest running show in Broadway history where it played a record-breaking run for 14 years.

Since premiering in London's West End the world's sunniest and most exhilarating smash-hit musical has been turned into two record-breaking movies. Produced by Judy Craymer, MAMMA MIA! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. The second film, MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN, opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

MAMMA MIA! at Scarborough Open Air Theatre is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East & Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal and NGM.

*Casting to be announced.