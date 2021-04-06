Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Luke Bateman, Michael Conley, Stefan Bednarczyk and Molly Lynch Star in The Streaming Premiere Of THE SORROWS OF SATAN

'The Sorrows of Satan' is based on Marie Corelli's 1895 controversial bestseller.

Apr. 6, 2021  

Filmed in the ballroom at the beautiful Brocket Hall, one of England's finest stately homes, this musical play reimagines the story of Faust at the heart of 1920s London, where the elite are financially and emotionally bankrupt and one man has a big decision to make...

Pretentiously avant-garde musical playwright Geoffrey Tempest has been kicked out of his accommodation with not a penny to his name. He has one chance to prove himself to the theatrical community: a rehearsed reading of his musical play, 'The Sorrows of Satan'. When his patron, the prodigal Prince Lucio Rimânez, suggests some significant changes, Geoffrey must decide whether to hold on to his artistic integrity (for what it's worth) or sell out for the promise of fame, money and the love of his leading lady.

'The Sorrows of Satan', based on Marie Corelli's 1895 controversial bestseller, is written by (and stars) Luke Bateman and Michael Conley (the team behind the recent Southwark Playhouse streaming hit, 'The Fabulist Fox Sister') and directed by Adam Lenson ('The Rink', 'Public Domain' and 'The Fabulist Fox Sister'). Joining the writers in the cast are Stefan Bednarczyk ('Side By Side By Sondheim' and 'Merrily We Roll Along') and Molly Lynch (Cathy in 'The Last Five Years' and Anne Brontë in 'Wasted', both at Southwark Playhouse).

Streaming via www.thesorrowsofsatan.com. Tickets are £13 for Solo Streaming, £23 for Couples Streaming, £33 Group Streaming and £53 for Super Supporter Streaming.


