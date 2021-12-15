Lucy Davies Announced as New Young Vic Executive Director

The Young Vic today announced Lucy Davies as their new Executive Director. Lucy will join the Young Vic in late Spring 2022. Working closely with Artistic Director Kwame Kwei-Armah, Lucy will strategically lead the theatre, including overseeing the production of its world-class slate of shows, supporting the work of the Young Vic's Taking Part and Creators Program, and championing the theatre's wider commitment to innovation, access and community in everything it does. She joins the Young Vic from the Royal Court, where she has been Executive Director since 2013.

Kwame Kwei-Armah, Artistic Director, said: "We are truly blessed and honoured to have Lucy join the Young Vic team. She is a person of immense talent and skill, who I have long admired. I am incredibly excited to work alongside her, to benefit from her insight, guidance and brilliance."

Glenn Earle, Chair of the Board, said: "I am delighted, on behalf of our Board of Trustees, to welcome Lucy to the Young Vic. The future is full of exciting possibilities for our wonderful and very special theatre. We have huge ambitions for the work on and off our stages and in service to our community. I very much look forward to working with Kwame and Lucy to make these ambitions a reality."

Lucy Davies, incoming Executive Director, said: "This is an irresistible new journey, new partnership, new work family and new home. The Young Vic is everything that matters - values-led, with a strong sense of purpose, and immense artistic, international and commercial flair. With Kwame, the Young Vic is open and ready for the possibilities and shifts that the years ahead will inspire. I will bring all of my heart, thought, spirit and energy to that adventure."

Lucy has been Executive Director at The Royal Court Theatre since April 2013 and was previously the founding Executive Producer at National Theatre Wales. She launched NTW in 2009 with Artistic Director John McGrath and produced the first three years of work, including The Passion with Michael Sheen across the whole town of Port Talbot.

Previously, Lucy was Executive Producer at The Donmar Warehouse, Head of Studio at The National Theatre and spent the 1990s as Literary Manager at The Donmar Warehouse, where she produced an annual season of new plays, before leaving for five years in the film industry. She started her career as an Assistant Director at Kneehigh Theatre.

Lucy is the Chair of Trustees for Clod Ensemble and Co-Chair with Alessandro Babalola of Soho Theatre Walthamstow. She also sits on on the Boards of Brighton Dome & Festival and the Society of London Theatre (SOLT). She is a Creative Climate Leader and Creative Green Champion 2020 and a Fellow of the RSA.

Lucy succeeds Sarah Nicholson, who has been interim Executive Director of the Young Vic since Despina Tsatsas stepped down from the role in November 2021.