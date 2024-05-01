London Palladium Will Offer Backstage Tours in July and August

Tours will run at 1pm and 2:30pm every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and will last approximately 1 hour.
From the 15 July – 31 August, the London Palladium will be launching exclusive backstage tours allowing audiences to experience areas of the ‘home of variety’ normally not accessible to the public and learn about the theatre’s rich history.
Owned by Andrew Lloyd Webber, The London Palladium first opened its doors in 1910 and has hosted legendary performers such as Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, The Beatles and Madonna, and been the home of acclaimed musicals such as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Sound of Music and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. For the first time in five years, theatre and music fans now have the opportunity to learn about the deep history of one of the world’s most renowned venues and explore backstage areas, guided by an expert tour guide. The limited-run tours are the perfect standalone experience for any theatre fan or, if visitors want to experience the magic of The London Palladium with a show, can see Imelda Staunton starring in Hello, Dolly! which plays from 6 July – 14 September.
Tours will run at 1pm and 2:30pm every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and will last approximately 1 hour. The tour will be £29.50 or £24.50 for children and includes tea, coffee and cake post-tour in the opulent Val Parnell bar. Visitors will also have access to purchase limited edition merchandise on the day.
Tickets are on sale from 12pm on Thursday 2 May with an exclusive presale for LW Theatres pre-registered customers from 10am on Wednesday 1 May.
