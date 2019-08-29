London Cabaret Club Launches New Season Show QUEEN OF ROSES

September 2019 marks the launch of The London Cabaret Club's new season show 'Queen Of Roses' - an immersive cabaret experience, featuring an evening of live performance and exquisite dining with a quintessentially British theme. Queen Of Roses will take visitors on a unique tour of British heritage, celebrating Queen Elizabeth I, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II, with dazzling cabaret performances and decadent gastronomy inspired by key moments from each of their reigns.

Features of the show include the dramatic entrance of Elizabeth I in full regalia and intricate bespoke costume, followed by a homage to William Shakespeare via a duel between the Capulet's and Montague's, evolving into the iconic balcony scene from Romeo & Juliet. The Victorian era is ushered in via a stately waltz, after which an exquisitely choreographed celebration of the British Isles with Irish and Morris dancers, Scottish drummers and a Welsh choir will celebrate the rich and diverse traditions of the UK.

A recreation of the London street parties that marked the end of WW2 brings in the next era, then highlights of groundbreaking events occurring during the reign of Elizabeth II, such as the iconic Bolero ice skating routine which saw Torvill and Dean crowned Olympic champions.

The evening's menu will offer a selection of classic British starters and mains, as well as a decadent variety of Victorian puddings. Rose and British seasonal strawberries are star ingredients and will be found in a variety of dishes.

Pre and post show entertainment will occur in the newly revamped Rose Bar, with illusionists, singers, magicians and living garden statues all showcasing the splendour of the royal court. Late night DJ's will ensure that guests can dance the night away while indulging on bespoke British cocktails, including the smoking Earl Grey 'Tea-ni' and the rose-infused 'Queen or Roses' gin fizz.

Now in its 6th year, The London Cabaret Club originally launched as a pop-up within the Chelsea Arts Club in July 2013, followed by sell-out residencies at One Mayfair and The Collection in South Kensington, before moving in to their permanent home within beautiful art deco settings of The Bloomsbury Ballroom, a stunning venue perfectly situated between The City and The West End. Their winning formula of original choreography and unparalleled production with unrelenting attention to detail makes it one of the capital's most exciting nights out. The new season of Queen Of Roses promises to be their best ever show - to book tickets please visit: thelondoncabaretclub.com





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You