Lloyd Griffith Adds Additional Tour Date At London's Leicester Square Theatre

Lloyd Griffith has added an additional date at London's Leicester Square Theatre on Saturday 25th April 2020 to his upcoming Not Just A Pretty Face tour. Tickets go on sale on Thursday 9th January at 10am at www.lloydgriffith.com. The tour begins at Hull Truck on Thursday 13th February and will now take in a total of 39 dates, concluding at the Leadmill, Sheffield on Thursday 7th May 2020.

Since his last, critically acclaimed live tour All Rounder, Lloyd has fronted BBC Three's Can You Beat The Bookies?, co-hosted Netflix series Flinch and been seen as regular host of Sky's flagship show Soccer AM. You'll have also seen him on 8 Out Of 10 Cats (E4), Celebability (ITV2), Bounty Hunters (Sky), Comedy Central Live at The Comedy Store (Comedy Central), Roast Battle (Comedy Central), Drunk History (Comedy Central), Taxi To Training (BBC Three), Football's Funniest Moments (Sky), The Premier League Show (BBC Two) and even Songs of Praise (BBC Two). Expect jokes mixed with jaw dropping singing. In the words of The Sunday Post it's "uplifting stand-up that'll have you smiling for days".

Lloyd Griffith said previously: "Stand-up is my favourite thing to do in the world, so I can't wait to be going back out on tour with this new show. We're going back to some of my favourite venues and also playing some bigger rooms which I'm proper pumped for. Look out for me at a service station in 2020 loading up on carbs."

Lloyd's All Rounder tour saw additional dates added due to phenomenal demand and included a run of shows at London's Soho Theatre. Lloyd has previously supported Jack Whitehall and Rob Beckett on tour including at venues such as Liverpool Echo, Newcastle Metro, Manchester, Leeds and Wembley Arenas. He has supported Jack Whitehall for the entirety of his Stood Up arena tour, which concludes at London's Wembley Arena this month.

Lloyd created and appears in YouTube series Premier League Fan Reactions videos, with the weekly videos regularly reaching upwards of 100K views. He also appeared in FIFA: Quest for the Best (EA Sports/Sky Sports).

As a singer, Lloyd can often be heard performing with the choirs of Westminster Abbey, St George's Chapel - Windsor Castle and various other London groups, and subsequently has an incredible knowledge and passion for the UK's finest Cathedrals and choral music. Lloyd also sang at the grand opening of Joe Lycett's kitchen extension, which was unveiled by the Lord Mayor of Birmingham.

Tickets for Lloyd Griffith: Not Just A Pretty Face are on sale at www.lloydgriffith.com.

Tour Dates

13/02/2020 HULL, Truck www.hulltruck.co.uk

15/02/2020 WALES, Theatre Clwyd www.theatrclwyd.com

18/02/2020 HULL, Truck www.hulltruck.co.uk

19/02/2020 YORK, Crescent www.thecrescentyork.com

20/02/2020 LEICESTER, Sue Townsend Theatre www.leicestercollege.ac.uk/sue-townsend

21/02/2020 HULL, Truck www.hulltruck.co.uk

23/02/2020 MANCHESTER, Frog and Bucket www.frogandbucket.com

26/02/2020 CARDIFF, Glee Club www.glee.co.uk/cardiff

27/02/2020 BOURNEMOUTH, Shelley Theatre www.shelleytheatre.co.uk

28/02/2020 BOURNEMOUTH, Shelley Theatre www.shelleytheatre.co.uk

01/03/2020 SOUTHEND, Dixon Studio www.southendtheatres.org.uk

04/03/2020 GRIMSBY, Docks Academy www.seetickets.com

05/03/2020 GRIMSBY, Docks Academy www.seetickets.com

06/03/2020 GRIMSBY, Docks Academy www.seetickets.com

11/03/2020 MANCHESTER, Frog and Bucket www.frogandbucket.com

12/03/2020 EXETER, Phoenix www.exeterphoenix.org.uk

14/03/2020 BELFAST, Accidental Theatre www.accidentaltheatre.co.uk

17/03/2020 CAMBRIDGE, Junction www.junction.co.uk

18/03/2020 BIRMINGHAM, Glee Club www.glee.co.uk/birmingham

19/03/2020 BRISTOL, Improv Theatre www.improvtheatre.co.uk

21/03/2020 FAREHAM, Ashcroft Arts www.ashcroft.org.uk

22/03/2020 GLASGOW, Glee Club www.glee.co.uk/glasgow

24/03/2020 GUILDFORD, G Live www.glive.co.uk

25/03/2020 LEEDS, Wardrobe www.thewardrobe.co.uk

26/03/2020 ALDERSHOT, West End www.westendcentre.co.uk

27/03/2020 GRIMSBY, Docks Academy www.seetickets.com

29/03/2020 LINCOLN, Engine Shed www.engineshed.co.uk

30/03/2020 NEWCASTLE, The Stand www.thestand.co.uk/Newcastle

31/03/2020 BRIGHTON, Komedia www.komedia.co.uk/brighton

07/04/2020 LONDON, Soho Theatre www.sohotheatre.com

08/04/2020 LONDON, Soho Theatre www.sohotheatre.com

09/04/2020 LONDON, Soho Theatre www.sohotheatre.com

10/04/2020 LONDON, Soho Theatre www.sohotheatre.com

11/04/2020 LONDON, Soho Theatre www.sohotheatre.com

16/04/2020 LEEDS, Wardrobe www.thewardobe.co.uk

17/04/2020 KNARESBOROUGH, Frazer Theatre www.frazertheatre.co.uk

25/04/2020 LONDON, Leicester Square Theatre www.leicestersquaretheatre.com

26/04/2020 LINCOLN, Engine Theatre www.engineshed.co.uk

07/05/2020 SHEFFIELD, The Leadmill www.leadmill.co.uk





