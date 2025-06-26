Liverpool's Epstein Theatre Celebrates Huge Demand For Tickets

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Liverpool’s Epstein Theatre is celebrating reaching a landmark £100,000 turnover in ticket sales with seats being snapped up by audiences keen to enjoy live performances at the historic Hanover Street venue.

More than 5,000 tickets have been booked by theatregoers since the Epstein reopened its doors three months ago.

The brilliant response shows the demand for quality entertainment and the love audiences have for the stunning Grade II Listed landmark.

Targets have been exceeded for every show on sale so far including the hugely popular monthly Dancing in the Aisles, which offers three hours of pure entertainment.

Meanwhile due to demand an extra performance has had to be added for Something About Lennon, fronted by West End star Daniel Taylor, which finishes its UK tour at the Epstein on Sunday July 6. Both matinee and evening shows are expected to sell out.

And looking forward to the autumn, tickets are also going fast for a host of exciting shows including the world premiere of Liverpool playwright Ian Salmon’s new Beatles’ musical Shake It Up Baby! – starring Andrew Schofield, and the Epstein’s sparkling Christmas pantomime Cinderella.

The theatre is offering a busy summer of music, comedy and drama before it launches its full autumn schedule with a special Gala Night on Friday, 19 September - Brian Epstein’s birthday –featuring local acts and celebrities.

Following a two-year closure, the Epstein has new leaseholders and a new management team which is promising a programme of entertainment which reflects the theatre’s century-long role as the home of local talent, national touring productions, music, comedy and pantomime.

And £1 million has being invested in the venue with extensive refurbishment works including refitting the stage with new lighting, stage cloths and sound, and improving the backstage areas.

The theatre’s bar has also been remodelled, and a full line-up of music and comedy events in the bar on non-show days due to be announced.

The Epstein started life in 1915 as the Crane Concert Hall, situated above the Crane brothers’ music emporium in Hanover Street.

The venue was renamed the Crane Theatre in 1938, and in 1967 the lease was taken over by the then Liverpool Corporation. Following refurbishment of the auditorium, including the stage, it reopened the following year as the Neptune Theatre.

A long-time favourite of local amateur drama groups along with visiting performers and comedians, the venue was closed in 2005 due to health and safety concerns. When it reopened its doors in 2011, following a £1.2 million upgrade, it gained its current name – the Epstein Theatre – in honour of the late Brian Epstein.

