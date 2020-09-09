Schools tour of new show inspired by life of Mae Jemison, including live and digital resources.

LiFle Angel Theatre are partnering with The Albany and Arts Bridge Charity to create a new show, Reach for the Stars, inspired by the life of Mae Jemison, the first African-American woman to go into space.

Reach for the Stars will catapult you to the stars with Nat, as she overcomes her fears and strives to achieve her greatest ambiwon - to fly. Told through dazzling puppetry, this heartwarming and inspiring story encourages us all to strive for our goals.

The show will kick off with a socially-distanced run at The Albany over October half term, before touring to schools from November. The schools package will include performances for KS2 bubbles, incorporawng workshop exercises on the Solar System, goals and good role models. It will be accompanied by a digital educawon pack and a film of the performance to show to other classes; or for schools who are unable to facilitate a live performance due to local outbreaks or lockdowns.

The show will also open at LiFle Angel Studios for family performances on weekends throughout November. Following on from the success of LiFle Angel Theatre's outdoor Puppet Picnic in August, the venue will now be opening their doors for the first wme since March, for socially distanced indoor performances with a reduced capacity and addiwonal safety measures in place. Tickets for these performances will be on sale from the end of September.

The tour will be Covid-19 secure, with just one performer who will be temperature tested and tested for Covid-19 regularly. LiFle Angel Theatre are experienced in touring to hospitals with high-risk pawents, and will be applying this knowledge, as well as experience gained from running the Puppet Picnic, to ensure safety on this tour.

The theatre are delighted to announce a professional development opportunity for six black female idenwfying actors, to undertake a week's intensive training in puppetry and facilitawon. The intensive will be delivered by designer, maker and puppet director Oliver Hymans, and actor/facilitator Amanda Wright, who will also direct Reach for the Stars. All parwcipants will be paid and will be guaranteed work as a puppeteer or facilitator at LiFle Angel within one year, including two performers cast in the tour of Reach for the Stars. Performers should visit liFleangeltheatre.com for details of how to apply.

Liole Angel Theatre's Ar s c Director, Samantha Lane, said: "After almost six long months, I am delighted to announce we are opening our doors and heading out on the road again with this fantaswc new offer for families and schools. I am even more thrilled that this project is enabling us to 1 provide training for black, female actors - an underrepresented group in the puppetry industry. We can't wait to get started developing the show and reconnecwng with families and schools."

