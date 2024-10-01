Lisa Spirling Appointed Artistic Director Of Stratford East

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stratford East has announced the appointment of Lisa Spirling as their new Artistic Director and joint CEO. Spirling, who has been Chief Executive and Artistic Director of Theatre503 since 2016, takes up the role in spring 2025, taking over from Nadia Fall.

Lisa Spirling said today, “I'm thrilled to be joining Stratford East as it embarks on its 140th year of making ground-breaking theatre for the borough of Newham, London, and the nation. So much of the work that has given me my faith in the power of theatre has come from this very special building. I'm hugely inspired by the work of Nadia and her predecessors and it's an honour to take on the task of leading Stratford East in this moment.

Stratford East exists to shine a light on the hopes, dreams and realities of the communities and generations from across the kaleidoscope of contemporary London. I can't wait to work with the team and our world class creatives to carry that torch forward. My purpose is to celebrate all that this theatre has done, energise those currently delivering its fantastic programme of work, and envision a bold future.

For the last 8 years as Artistic Director of Theatre503 and more recently as part of the team at Eleanor Lloyd Productions I've experienced the joy of working with many of the most talented artists of our time, both emerging and established, and have seen the transformational impact theatre can have both on individuals and on our communities. Throughout my career I have focused on amplifying the voices of those who are, all too often, silenced. I'm unapologetic in wanting to provide a great night out, especially for those that feel theatre is not for them. I'm looking forward to embodying the values of my past experiences and the incredible mission of Stratford East as we continue to hold space for the many, unleash creativity in all, and create meaningful moments of theatre magic.”

Margaret Hodge, Chair of the Stratford East board, said, “We are very excited to be welcoming Lisa Spirling to Stratford East. We were privileged to have a very strong field of candidates and after a very impressive interview we chose Lisa as our new Artistic Director. Her commitment to our values and history, her breadth of experience, her involvement with developing emerging artists and championing new work on both subsidised and commercial stages, her understanding of running a theatre, will give Stratford East the leadership we need at this moment in our history. The Board is looking forward to working with Lisa and we are confident that she will build on what we have achieved to reach new heights, serving our local community, putting on excellent shows and always extending our reach in terms of audiences, who we work with and who and what we put on our stage.”

Lisa Spirling has been Chief Executive and Artistic Director of Theatre503 since 2016. She is Creative Associate at Eleanor Lloyd Productions. Previously she was the coordinator of the JMK Trust Regional Director's Program and a founder of Buckle for Dust Theatre Company.

Under Lisa's leadership, Theatre503 launched the careers of leading contemporary playwrights including Yasmin Joseph, Ross Willis, Mahad Ali, Zak Zarafshan, Roxy Cook, Nia Akilah Robinson, Matilde Dratwa, Andrew Thompson, John Webber, Danusia Samal, Safaa Benson-Effiom, and Gillian Greer; alongside supporting emerging directors including Kalungi Ssebandeke, Jade Lewis, Anastasia Osei-Kuffour, Rebekah Murrell, Josh Roche, and Roy Alexander Weise, among many others.

During Lisa's tenure, Theatre503 has been recognised by the Olivier Awards, Evening Standard Theatre Awards, The Stage Awards and the Offies, and was named London Pub Theatre of the Year 2023. Lisa has spearheaded a period of innovation and growth that has transformed the organisation and led to the securing of 503's sustainable future. This has included creating new income streams through an Online Writers Programme; the eradication of hire fees for incoming productions; the establishment of the Theatre503 Slate (a philanthropic co-producing strand transforming how its shows are funded); and securing the lease for the 503Studio at Nine Elms, which will create a world-class centre of playwriting excellence.

Her productions for Theatre503 include: The Boys Are Kissing by Zak Zarafshan, Wolfie by Ross Willis, Milk and Gall by Mathilde Dratwa, and In Event of Moone Disaster by Andrew Thompson.

Other credits include: Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial (West End), Describe The Night by Rajiv Joseph, Ken by Terry Johnson, Pine by Jacqui Honess-Martin, Deposit by Matt Hartley, Fault Lines by Ali Taylor, I Know How I Feel About Eve by Colette Kane (Hampstead Theatre), Jumpy by April De Angelis (Theatr Clwyd); Donkeys' Years and Here by Michael Frayn (Rose Theatre); Hundreds & Thousands by Louise Ramsden (Buckle For Dust/English Touring Theatre /Soho Theatre); Cotton Wool by Ali Taylor (Buckle for Dust/Theatre503).

