LOST IN TRANSLATION Circus Will Tour London This Summer For its 10th Anniversary Year

Lost in Translation will celebrate their 10th anniversary with a London tour this summer. This circus company has delighted audiences across the world from Australia to the Edinburgh Fringe. As leaders in the field of story-led circus productions, Lost in Translation's summer tour will feature full-length productions featuring acrobatic skills across the capital.

Kicking off this tour will be Lost in Translation's Above at Wandsworth Arts Fringe this June - a work-in-progress enchanting circus fable. Inspired by Italo Calvino's novel The Baron in the Trees, Above tells the story of a rebellious spirit who leaps from the ground to take up life among the treetops. Designed to delight audiences of all ages, this comical and exciting production features high-flying aerial stunts, amazing acrobatics and hilarious knockabout slapstick juggling.

It will be presented alongside Cabaret Unlocked, curated by Katharine Arnold (Olympics Opening Ceremony 2012, aerialist and choreographer; La Soiree, Sydney Opera House, Roundhouse). This new show is an exclusive night of high thrills, high spills circus featuring death-defying aerial stunts, stunning acrobatics, jugglers, hand balancers and more. Acts will be announced soon.

From July, audiences can check into the much-loved Hotel Paradiso at both Rose Theatre, Kington and Underbelly Festival, Cavendish Square. A laugh-out-loud circus caper, Hotel Paradiso is a hilarious and boisterous family show for adults and children alike. Audiences will be treated to amazing aerial stunts, floor acrobatics and juggling alongside clowning and a stunning soundtrack by renowned composer Peter Reynolds.

Hotel Paradiso epitomises what Lost in Translation do best, showcasing the daring and virtuosic skills and tricks of this multi-national and multi-talented cast of performers. This thrilling production includes Company Director and Performer, Massimiliano Rossetti and core artist, Roisin Morris, the Guinness World Record holders for most catches on the Korean Cradle - a discipline rarely seen on UK stages. For this summer only, Hotel Paradiso will also feature a special guest performance from award-winning circus and cabaret artist Abigail Collins (La Clique, West End).

Massimiliano Rossetti comments, We're so excited to be back on stage with a bang for our 10th anniversary year! At Lost in Translation, we have a deep desire to connect people, communities and cultures through our character driven theatrical shows and our trademark warm humour. This past year has seen us separated from both our loved ones and what we love doing, so we can't wait to bring a smile to new audiences across the capital.

There's lots more in store for Lost in Translation's 10th anniversary and further announcements will reveal their summer festival in Norwich as well as their exciting Christmas show at Jackson's Lane.

Learn more at https://lostintranslationcircus.com/