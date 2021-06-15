LIVENow Presents Celeste LIVE FROM LONDON Next Month

LIVENow will present Celeste: Live from London direct to your homes - a triumphant performance from the singer's celebratory 5-night residency in her hometown, from the beautiful and landmark surroundings of Union Chapel in Islington, London. This special performance will be a uniquely crafted film of these intimate shows and will be available to stream on demand from Thursday 15 July via LIVENow. Tickets are on sale today via LIVENow



California-born and Brighton-raised Celeste is one of the UK's fastest rising stars, having been named the Brit Award Rising Star of 2020 and the number one breakthrough act on the BBC Music Sound of 2020 List. Following the release of her UK No. 1 debut album Not Your Muse and her stunning televised performances at The Oscars, Baftas, Golden Globes and The BRIT Awards, Celeste is at long last presenting her celebrated debut album live to fans in the weeks where live music is steadily coming back to the UK. Additionally, this will be LIVENow's first ever concert stream with an audience.



Her modern take on the timeless, heartache-tinged soul of smoky jazz bars makes her one of a kind in 2021, and Celeste's first live show of the year will be something truly special to witness, expect to be blown away by her already classic hits "Strange", "Stop This Flame", "Love Is Back" and more, plus the film will look to present a unique and special portrait of the artist for audiences at home, with unique behind the scenes footage, interview content and more.



Celeste says, "Connecting with people is one of the most important aspects of playing live. So, to now have the opportunity to not only play to a live audience after so long, but to also connect to all the music lovers at home, is amazing. I can't wait to play these shows in the beautiful London venue Union Chapel and be able to bring my first live show of the year to audiences who can't be there in person, or just want to relive it, on the LIVENow platform. Being able to do both demonstrates how far we've come and I'm excited to see this be a part of live music in the future too."



This show marks an important milestone for LIVENow as the first to be shot with a live audience. The platform LIVENow is home to amazing live entertainment, with sport, concerts, fitness programmes and more broadcasted to screens around the world. The new PPV platform has transformed the live stream format into a fan-first, interactive live experience. This performance follows a string of successful live concerts from Maroon 5, Dua Lipa, Gorillaz, Ellie Goulding and Pete Tong. James Sutcliffe, Chief Content and Marketing Officer at LIVENow comments: "Our goal at LIVENow is to bring artists closer to more of their fans; Celeste: Live from London, marks the first time we take the concert experience performed in front of a live audience to music fans across the globe. Like everyone else, we've missed concerts, but we see an opportunity to stream gigs to music fans beyond the arena and believe it will undoubtedly become a significant part of the live music business in the future."



'Celeste: Live from London' is the latest show to be co-produced by production house Up The Game and live events company Form, the creators of the recently announced four-part series, Live From Another World. Taking place in June, the line-up of upcoming acts includes Squid, Griff, Greentea Peng and Black Country, New Road. This series offers exciting new and emerging artists the opportunity to take audiences on an immersive journey into an imagined, bespoke world of their choosing.

