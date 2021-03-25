LITTLE WARS Returns To Stream.theatre

Following critical-acclaim, and due to popular demand, the digital revival of Steven Carl McCasland's Little Wars, will once again return for a limited streaming season. Featuring lauded performances from Linda Bassett and Juliet Stevenson the compelling production brought together an exceptional all-star all-female cast of British stage and screen legends, including Debbie Chazen, Natasha Karp, Catherine Russell, Sarah Solemani and Sophie Thompson.

The production will return to our screens from Monday 19th April to Sunday 16th May. Directed by Hannah Chissick (Flashdance, UK & International tour; Pack of Lies, Menier Chocolate Factory) the rehearsed reading was filmed at the cast's homes and edited together.

Little Wars unites literary figureheads Gertrude Stein (Bassett), her girlfriend Alice Toklas (Russell), Dorothy Parker (Chazen), Lillian Hellman (Stevenson) and Agatha Christie (Thompson), with anti-fascist freedom fighter Muriel Gardiner (Solemani), in this deliciously comic and touching drama about the power of coming together for a shared cause. Tensions are high and secrecy lingers in the air, but with libations flowing and the threat of World War II looming the guests are close to boiling point.

Thomas Hopkins and Michael Quinn of Ginger Quiff Media comment, We're thrilled by the continually overwhelming response to this production, which showcases the talents of some incredible women. It's been a fantastic opportunity to bring the project to life during the pandemic, and we're pleased that more people can experience the all-star offering once again.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.stream.theatre

