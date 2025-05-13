LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL is Coming To Wolverhampton Grand In 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL will tour the UK and Ireland in 2026, coming to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from Tuesday 13 – Saturday 17 October 2026.

Tickets are on sale to Friends of the Grand and members now with public sales open from 10am on Wednesday 14 May 2025.

Based on the novel LEGALLY BLONDE by Amanda Browning and the iconic 2001 film of the same name starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Coolidge, the multi-award winning LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL features a book by Heather Hach and original music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin.

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL will be directed by Curve's Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (Kinky Boots, The Wizard of Oz, A Chorus Line) and comes hot off the heels of the sell-out tour of Kinky Boots, also directed by Foster and co-produced by Curve and ROYO. Casting and further creatives to be announced.

Curve's Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster said: “LEGALLY BLONDE is firmly established in the musical theatre repertoire as a contemporary classic and it's a pleasure to be reunited with “Little Miss Woods - comma - Elle” in the 2020s. Laurence O'Keefe, Nell Benjamin and Heather Hach's electrifying musical about empowerment, equality and the folly of judging a book by its cover remains pitch perfect and as relevant as ever. We have assembled a “mad props” creative team and together we are looking forward to creating a fresh, fun and sunny SoCal production of this great musical. And following the incredible success of KINKY BOOTS, it's a thrill to collaborate again with our friends at ROYO. We can't wait to share the show with audiences across the UK and Europe after Elle takes over Curve early 2026.”

“Whoever said orange is the new pink was seriously disturbed”

This ultimate feel-good rom-com, based on the award-winning film starring Reese Witherspoon, follows Elle Woods on her transformation from ‘It Girl' fashionista to legal ace at Harvard Law School, all in the name of love. Elle must prove she is more than blonde ambition, swap the changing rooms for the courtroom and learn that ‘being true to yourself never goes out of style.'

Comments

