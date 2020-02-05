Keith Ramsay Cast As Dorian Gray In New Rock Musical DORIAN

Following his critically acclaimed run as Sergei Rachmaninoff in "Preludes" at Southwark Playhouse, Keith Ramsay comes to the Other Palace in March to play Dorian Gray in the new Rock Musical's premiere on 20th and 21st March.

Described as "smoky, anarchic and melancholic" Ramsay has worked across the UK and beyond, with credits on stage and screen including appearances with BBC, SkyArts, ITV, Old Vic New Voices, Shakespeare's Globe and workshops with Sonia Friedman Productions. As a cabaret artist he has performed in venues including the Speigeltent, pride Cabaret Stage - Soho, Charing Cross Theatre, navigating his tales of madness, love and loss through songs and music; from Bowie to Dietrich - a little bit Judy Garland, a little bit Sid Vicious.

Dorian; the secret child of love and death is suddenly thrust into a confusing world. A world where love dare not speak its name, yet everybody is searching for it.

On his search he comes across the many mirrors of his soul. The dangerous and charismatic Lord Henry thrusts him into a hedonistic lifestyle, Sibyl Vane sees him as the Romantic lead and Lady Henry merely wants to prey on him. But it is the gentle society painter, Basil Hallward, who shows him as he truly is.

On his quest to find his true identity, Dorian must decide if it is better to be loved or to be feared.

When Dorian realises the painting is, in fact, a portrait of his conscience, he sees the eyes of the Devil... and decides to try to reverse time.

Inspired by Oscar Wilde's classic novel "The Picture of Dorian Gray", 'DORIAN' is set in a fantasy world revealing the darker sides of Dorian Gray's tragic life: the real one and the portrait. And featuring a powerful, original musical score it brings back the edginess to the story that has sometimes been lost over the years. When it was first published in 1890, The Picture of Dorian Gray caused an outcry. Reviewers widely condemned Oscar Wilde's Faustian tale of aestheticism and duplicity, of hedonism and indulgence as "poisonous" and "discreditable", prompting publishers and booksellers to pull copies from their bookshelves.

"DORIAN" tells the story from the point of view of the lead characters: the focus becomes less on the portrait that ages in the attic while Dorian Gray finds eternal youth, but more on the relationships between the characters within the story - and the effects that Dorian's 'Faustian Pact' has on himself and those close to him. Although the original novel was written over one hundred and twenty years ago, the central themes of the novel are still just as relevant, if not more so, in today's social media obsessed society.

Music and Lyrics by Joe Evans

Book by Linnie Reedman

Friday 20th March at 8pm

Saturday 21st March at 3pm and 8pm

The Other Palace

12 Palace St

London SW1E 5JA

Box Office: 020 7087 7900

https://lwtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/dorian-the-musical/





