Kathryn Hunter, Malachi Kirby and Indra Ové Named Ambassadors of Drama Charity Intermission Youth 

Intermission Youth has announced the appointment of three new ambassadors to its fold. Olivier-award winning actor Kathryn Hunter widely acclaimed for her powerful portrayals of King Lear and Richard III, BAFTA award-winning actor Malachi Kirby (A Thousand Blows, Small Axe and Roots) and film, television and stage actor Indra Ové (Interview with a Vampire, Jerusalem – West End, RSC) join existing ambassadors Naomie Harris (Moonlight, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Skyfall) and Danny Sapani (Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi).

Kathryn Hunter says: “Intermission Youth is many things, not least a family, so when I was invited to become an ambassador, I was honoured and delighted. The company’s work is giving young people tools to make positive choices to become the best version of themselves through theatre and Shakespeare, through shared values and the inestimable value of teamwork. I have been part of the process and witnessed firsthand extraordinary talent and groundbreaking work. I look forward to inviting an ever-expanding audience to share in the work and supporting the future of the charity’s visionary mission.”

Malachi Kirby says: “Intermission has been on my radar for over a decade, and the work they do is incredibly special. Creating wonderfully entertaining evenings of theatre is one thing — but they’re also transforming lives, giving young people a safe space to be themselves and transcend their foundations. I’m truly honoured and excited to formally advocate for Intermission as an ambassador.”

Indra Ové says: “I am thrilled to be part of this brilliant grass roots charity. I was first introduced to Intermission Youth by Mark Rylance. I was totally taken aback by their incredible productions of Shakespeare’s plays, and the vital way this organisation empowers young people through the performing arts, developing their creativity and confidence, broadening their perspectives and person growth and community. And their absolute dedication to diversity and inclusion. All of which is so important right now. I really look forward to sharing and supporting the work, and the young people in their care.”

Led by co-founder and Artistic Director Darren Raymond, the organisation has connected with over 10,000 young Londoners since 2008. This year, Darren received Shakespeare's Globe's Sam Wanamaker award in recognition for the charities life-changing and pioneering work reaching young people who face economic discrimination and social inequality.

Darren Raymond comments: “Intermission has touched the lives of thousands of participants since it was founded. With the global challenges we currently face and the rapid transition in how we exist, the transformational work we do is more vital now than ever before.

Having Kathryn, Malachi and Indra support our vision in championing the voices of our future, and sharing their experience, knowledge and care is a special gift and we are excited to welcome them on this journey with us.”

Intermission Youth Trustee Mark Rylance says: “These wonderful ambassadors are precious to us. Their support inspires our young artists as they search for confidence and authentic deep-rooted self-expression. All young people need a witness, someone outside their own family circle, to see and hear them for themselves. These Ambassadors are great examples of how we can find ourselves by play acting others, finding out what makes us all tick.”

The new Ambassadors announcement coincides with the launch of the charity’s first membership scheme. The initiative will help raise vital funds to support Intermission Youth’s continued growth in providing a much-needed accessible alternative to traditional drama schools and a safe space for personal development.

Mark Rylance adds: “Our new membership scheme extends Intermission Youth’s creative community wider out amongst our audience who are always the most creative people in any theatre, as they imagine what we suggest and play. Come imagine with us. Join us and welcome our new cohort of young London actors. They always bring their soulful perspective of this modern life to expression with Shakespeare.”

This month Intermission Youth presents its annual full-scale production starring its current cohort from its 10-month drama programme. Comedy of Errors Remixed, is a re-imagination of Shakespeare’s classic farce and follows two asylum seekers as they arrive in the UK having escaped from conflict in their home country. Opening at London’s Courtyard Theatre until 20 December the themes resonate deeply with so many of the cohort whose lives and families have been negatively impacted by the climate and policies around immigration.