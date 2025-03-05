KIM'S CONVENIENCE UK Tour Cast Announced

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As Kim's Convenience prepares to hit the road across the UK, a reunion is set to bring even more heart to this beloved production. Joining James Yi (Kim's Convenience, Netflix; The Interview) in his role of the loveable yet stubborn patriarch Appa will be Caroline Donica, once again as his on-stage daughter Janet.

Marking their UK debut, the pair's return as the leading father and daughter duo brings an authentic chemistry to this much-loved story of family, tradition, and generational change.

Presented by Adam Blanshay Productions and Park Theatre, this family drama will tour with this special reunion at its heart and give wider audiences the chance to catch the evolving, comedic, and often tense relationship between Appa and Janet. Yi and Donica's on-stage dynamic, honed from their previous run of the production across the pond at Georgia's Aurora Theatre in 2023, captures the push and pull between first-generation immigrant values and the ambitions of the next generation, a theme prominent within Ins Choi's award-winning play.

Yi and Donica will be joined by Candace Leung (Spent, BBC; Criminal Minds, CBS) as Umma, Daniel Phung (Blade Runner 2099, Amazon; Rain Dogs, HBO/BBC; My Neighbour Totoro, RSC) as Jung, and Andrew Gichigi (Kim's Convenience, Riverside Studios; Anansi Boys, Amazon) as Alex. Uplifting and poignant, Kim's Convenience's intricate Canadian-Korean family relationships offers a universal perspective on generational divides, identity, and belonging. While rooted in the immigrant experience, the play's themes resonate far beyond any one culture, capturing the tensions and tenderness between parents and children as they navigate the balance between tradition, modernity, and personal ambition. Through humour and heart, Kim's Convenience sheds light on the shared human experience of family, making it a story that speaks to audiences from all backgrounds.

Caroline Donica comments, I am beyond excited to join this incredible team for my UK theatrical debut performance in Kim's Convenience. I can't wait to bring Janet Kim to life alongside such a talented group of artists in a story with universal themes of family, growth, and cultural identity. This is going to be an unforgettable experience!

Winner of The Stage's 2025 inaugural Campaign of the Year award and originally debuting at the Toronto Fringe Festival in 2011 – where it won Best New Play and the Patron's Pick – the play continues to champion East and Southeast Asian representation on stage and on screen. Inspiring the globally loved CBC and Netflix series of the same name, which saw 5 seasons and featured James Yi, the story's captivating themes of identity, family, and intergenerational conflict has resonated with audiences across cultures and adaptations. This UK tour offers audiences nationwide the chance to experience the warmth, wit, and emotional power of Kim's Convenience.

Tour Dates

12th – 15th March 2025 Leeds Playhouse (courtyard), Playhouse Square, Quarry Hill, Leeds LS2 7UP

https://www.leedsplayhouse.org.uk/whats-on/

17th – 22nd March 2025 Derby Theatre, 15 Theatre Walk, Derby, DE1 2NF

https://derbytheatre.co.uk/event/kims-convenience/

25th – 29th March 2025 Rose Theatre, 24-26 High Street, Kingston upon Thames, KT1 1HL

https://www.rosetheatre.org/whats-on/292/the-play-that-inspired-the-hit-netflix-comedy/kim-s-convenience

31st March – 2nd April 2025 Palace Theatre, 430 London Road, Westcliff-on-Sea, Southend-on-Sea, Westcliff-on-Sea, SS0 9LA

https://trafalgartickets.com/palace-theatre-southend/en-GB/whats-on

3rd – 5th April 2025 Brighton Dome Corn Exchange, New Road, Brighton, BN1 1UG

https://brightondome.org/whats-on/

7th – 12th April 2025 HOME Manchester, 2 Tony Wilson Place, Manchester, M15 4FN

https://homemcr.org/whats-on/

22nd – 26th April 2025 Key Theatre, Embankment Road, Peterborough, PE1 1EF

https://keytheatre-peterborough.com/whats-on/

29th April – 3rd May 2025 Northern Stage, Barras Bridge, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 7RH

https://northernstage.co.uk/whats-on/kims-convenience/

8th – 10th May 2025 Glasgow Pavilion, 121 Renfield Street, Glasgow, G2 3AX

https://trafalgartickets.com/pavilion-theatre-glasgow/en-GB/whats-on

12th – 17th May 2025 Oxford Playhouse, 11-12 Beaumont Street, Oxford, OX1 2LW

https://www.oxfordplayhouse.com/whats-on

19th – 24th May 2025 Leicester Curve (studio), 60 Rutland Street, Leicester, LE1 1SB

https://www.curveonline.co.uk/whats-on/

27th – 31st May 2025 Warwick Arts Centre, University of Warwick, Coventry, CV4 7AL

https://www.warwickartscentre.co.uk/whats-on/

3rd – 7th June 2025 The New Wolsey Theatre, Civic Drive, Ipswich, IP1 2AS

https://www.wolseytheatre.co.uk/shows/kims-convenience/

10th – 14th June 2025 Churchill Theatre, High Street, Bromley, BR1 1HA

https://trafalgartickets.com/churchill-theatre-bromley/en-GB/whats-on

16th – 21st June 2025 York Theatre Royal, St Leonard's Place, York, YO1 7HD

https://www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk/whats-on/

24rd – 28th June 2025 Darlington Hippodrome, Parkgate, Darlington, DL1 1RR

https://www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk/whats-on/

1st – 5th July 2025 Birmingham Rep (studio), 6 Centenary Square, Birmingham, B1 2EP

https://www.birmingham-rep.co.uk/whats-on/

