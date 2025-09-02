KAILEY Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kailey, at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre on 23 September, is a comedy-drama following 18-year-old Kailey Spence as she navigates life alone.

Her mum, Shaz, has been sent to prison, and Kailey needs to grow up – fast. She's just turned eighteen; first job, her own place, big nights out. This might just be freedom after all. But when you're young and your parent is taken away, who do you turn to when things get a little too messy?

Inspired by writer Kerry Wright's own lived experience, Kailey is a bold new play that shines a light on society's forgotten young people. Funny and searingly honest, it doesn't ask for sympathy; it demands you look closer.

Performed by Hannah Mullen, Faye Weerasinghe and Jeanette Percival, Kailey's writer and producer Kerry Wright. The director and dramaturg is Tess Seddon, and the associate director is Chantell Walker. Design is by Lu Herbert, with lighting design by Jessie Addinall and sound design by Sonum Batra. The costume associate is Madi Omatesone and the lighting associate is Caitlin Clarke.

Kailey can be seen at the SJT at 7.45pm on Tuesday 23 September. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online.