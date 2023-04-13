Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
John Mayer Sets European Concerts for His Solo Acoustic Arena Tour

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, 21 April, at 10 AM local time.

Apr. 13, 2023  

Due to the tremendous success of his current and groundbreaking solo acoustic tour in the U.S., trailblazer John Mayer has set a 2024 European leg launching 15 March in Oslo, Norway at Spektrum with stops in London and Glasgow before concluding on 29 March in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, 21 April, at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.co.uk.

John Mayer's European Solo Acoustic Tour Dates:

Friday 15, March, 2024 - Norway - Oslo - Spektrum
Saturday 16, March, 2024 - Denmark - Copenhagen - Royal Arena
Monday 18, March, 2024 - UK - - London - The O2
Thursday 21, March, 2024 - Netherlands - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome
Sunday 24, March, 2024 - France - Paris - Accor Arena
Wednesday 27, March, 2024 UK - - Glasgow - OVO Hydro
Friday 29 , March, 2024 - Ireland - Dublin - 3Arena

Two-time Grammy nominated artist singer-songwriter Madison Cunningham will be joining John Mayer across all EU dates including London's The O2 and Glasgow's OVO Hydro.

Presales start Wednesday, 19 April, at 10 AM local time and run through Thursday, 20 April, at 10 AM local time.

The highly acclaimed tour, produced by Live Nation, features solo performances by Mayer, leaning heavily on his acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar, in arenas throughout Europe.

Known for an effortless blend of mind-blowing guitar playing, soulful voice and impeccable songwriting abilities, Mayer has lit up the charts with numerous massive hits such as "New Light," "Gravity," "Love on the Weekend," "Heartbreak Warfare," "Daughters," "Waiting on the World to Change," "Last Train Home," and "Your Body Is a Wonderland." The 2023 tour has been 20 years in the making and will feature rare, full acoustic sets from John Mayer performing these songs, and many more.

Two pairs of front-row tickets will be auctioned off for each show on the tour through charityauctionstoday.com. All proceeds from the ticket auctions will go to the Back To You Fund, which has supported many charities, including John's Heart & Armor Foundation, as well as programs supporting at-risk youth and the homeless.



