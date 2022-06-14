Jimeoin Comes to Parr Hall in 2023

Award-winning Irish comedian Jimeoin is heading back to Warrington for an evening that promises to be a good craic.

Fans of stand-up may have seen the cheeky comic on the likes of The Royal Variety Performance, Live at the Apollo, Sunday Night at the Palladium and Conan O'Brien or perhaps online where he has clocked up hundreds of millions of views on his comedy clips.

But nothing beats seeing Jimeoin live. With no gimmicks - just a wide appeal and a sharply observational sense of humour - he has won over audiences across the UK, Europe, USA and his adopted homeland of Australia.

Jimeoin grew up in County Londonderry, Northern Ireland, and worked as a builder before starting a completely new chapter in his life when he moved to Australia, aged 22.

He rose to prominence on the comedy circuit down under in the early 90s and now his shows regularly earn rave reviews internationally.

Described by the press as a 'comedy dynamo' at the 'top of his game', you can catch his new show, The Craic, at Parr Hall next year on Sunday, 26 February.

The performance is on Sunday, 26 February, 2023 at 7.30pm. Tickets from £18.50.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10am. Visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org/whats-on/jimeoin-the-craic or call the Box Office on 01925 442345.