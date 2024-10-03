Jennie Dale Will Appear Virtually in MADDIE MOATE'S VERY CURIOUS CHRISTMAS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As her hit 2023 book A Very Curious Christmas, is published in paperback, beloved children’s TV presenter Maddie Moate (CBeebies ‘Maddie’s Do You Know?) has announced that CBeebies’ star Jennie Dale will be appearing virtually as ‘Mrs Claus’ in her West End show, MADDIE MOATE’S VERY CURIOUS CHRISTMAS.

‘Maddie Moate’s Very Curious Christmas’, created and written by Maddie Moate, is a brand-new festive stage show that takes audiences on an adventure in Santa’s workshop, playing at the Apollo Theatre from Friday 6 December to Saturday 4 January, with a press performance on Sunday 8 December at 3.30pm. Tickets are on sale now here.

Maddie is on work experience in this winter wonderland, and she’s got her hands full with two hilarious elves: Tinker, the trainee toymaker, and Goggles, the Head of Elf Safety.

But with Christmas just around the corner, the workshop is a whirlwind of mishaps! The snow machine is out of control, the crackers have lost their bang, and the Christmas lights won’t twinkle. To top it all off, Mrs Claus is on her way for a surprise inspection!

With the clock ticking, Maddie and her young audience must use science, curiosity, and a sprinkle of Christmas magic to help Tinker and Goggles fix the workshop in time for Mrs Claus’ big visit.

Packed with festive fun, science demonstrations, and plenty of giggles, this family-friendly show is the perfect Christmas treat for kids and grown-ups as they work together to save Christmas!

Maddie Moate said, “I’m having so much fun creating a brand-new kind of show that combines my love for science and the magic of theatre. 'Maddie’s Very Curious Christmas' isn’t just a collection of exciting science experiments—it’s a heartwarming story full of quirky characters, musical moments, and even a touch of magic! With plenty of audience participation, it’s a unique experience, and I can’t wait to see how audiences respond!

I’m thrilled that my friend Jennie will be joining me virtually as Mrs Claus – she’s a hugely talented actress, and I’m sure she’ll give me some wonderful tips for making my West End debut!"

Maddie Moate is a BAFTA-winning children's TV presenter and YouTube filmmaker renowned for her passion for science, wildlife, and travel. She hosted the BAFTA-nominated CBeebies TV series Maddie's Do You Know?, CBBC's Show Me the Honey, Springwatch's Wildlife Academy on BBC iPlayer, and Magnolia Network's Make Yourself At Home on Discovery Plus.

Maddie is one of the few presenters in the world making fun, educational YouTube videos for kids and families. She has spent the past decade producing curiosity-fuelled science content for her YouTube channel which was awarded "Best Kids Channel" by Kidscreen in 2022 and has amassed more than 80 million views. In addition to her own channel, Maddie has fronted online video series for BBC Earth, English Heritage, Fully Charged, and LEGO.

Beyond digital content and television, Maddie brings science to the stage, writing, producing, and hosting shows for her audiences. In the summer 2021, she debuted her show, The Wonder Games, during a London residency at The London Wonderground, and later took it to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival's Underbelly stage in 2022. In 2023, Maddie performed at Shakespeare's Globe in a CBeebies adaptation of Twelfth Night. She has also been a regular in the popular CBeebies Christmas Show since 2017, and recently performed at the Royal Albert Hall for the CBeebies Prom for the third time in 2024.

Maddie is also an accomplished author. In 2021, she published her first nonfiction children's book, Stuff: Eco Stories of Everyday Things, with Puffin Books. Her second book with Puffin, A Very Curious Christmas, hit the shelves in hardback in autumn 2023, and is now available in paperback.

Additionally, Maddie is a patron of the Youth STEM Awards (YSA) scheme and an ambassador for The Wildlife Trust and Eureka: The National Children’s Museum. Her work continues to inspire curiosity and a love for science in children and families worldwide.

Jennie Dale – who has many stage and screen credits to her name - is best known for playing Captain Captain in the hit CBeebies TV Series, Swashbuckle and for presenting her own show Jennie’s Fitness in 5 for CBBC. She has also starred on the CBeebies channel as Moon in ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, the Nurse in Romeo and Juliet, Jiffy the Big Boss Elf in Christmas in Storyland, the Witch in Hansel and Gretel, Mrs Fitzwarren in CBeebies Dick Whittington and last year, The Sherriff of Nottingham in Robin Hood. She will next be seen in CBeebies Beauty & The Beast which will be distributed in cinemas across the UK and on the BBC at Christmas.

Jennie is also a WhatsOnStage Award-Nominated theatre actress for her role as Deb in Elf (Dominion Theatre). Other West End credits include: Mae in The Pyjama Game (Shaftesbury Theatre); Sister Act (London Palladium); The Lord Of The Rings (Theatre Royal Drury Lane); Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre); Jerry Springer The Opera (Cambridge Theatre); Les Misérables (Palace Theatre); The Witches of Eastwick (Theatre Royal Drury Lane) and Scrooge (Dominion Theatre).

