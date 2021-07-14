Jennie Dale, Todd Carty, Matt Lapinskas & More to Star in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Panto at The Central Theatre Chatham

Medway audiences will be giving a massive Swashbuckle salute this Christmas as none other than Swashbuckle's Captain Captain, actress Jennie Dale, will be starring as Fairy Formidable in this year's dazzling panto Beauty and the Beast from 9 December until New Year's Eve at The Central Theatre.

The CBeebies star heads a sensational line-up that also includes EastEnders legend Todd Carty as Beauty's father along with Matt Lapinskas (Dancing in Ice, EastEnders) as the Prince/Beast and returning to The Central Theatre pantomime is the hilarious Michael Neilson as Dame Dotty.

Beauty and the Beast tells the classic fairy-tale story in true panto style and promises to end 2021 with all the fun, magic and laughter that we need as we return back to normal life. A baddie wanting boos, goodies with some gags, a heroine in hot water.... But what has happened to the handsome prince? Tickets are now available to watch this spectacular adventure as Dame Dotty and son, Potty Pierre (Dave Bibby), cause chaos at the chateau.

Panto producers Jordan Productions and The Central Theatre are once again promising live music and rip-roaring adventure in a panto full of Oo La La-ughs that will be 'simply the beast'!

Also joining the cast will be West End star Hannah Boyce as Beauty.

You can book with confidence for Beauty and the Beast as, like all other shows at The Central Theatre, if a show is moved or cancelled due to COVID-19, you will be offered the chance to transfer your ticket to a new date or you can request a refund.

Beauty and the Beast opens on Thursday 9 December and runs until Friday 31 December at The Central Theatre. Tickets are on sale now from the Box Office on 01634 338 338 or at medwayticketslive.co.uk