Jasmin Vardimon's ALiCE Returns To Sadler's Wells Theatre in May

Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Jasmin Vardimon's ALiCE a re-imagining of Lewis Caroll's classic Alice in Wonderland, returns to Sadler's Wells Theatre on Friday 23 - Saturday 24 May following its successful run three years ago.

The production was developed from a VR experience Alice in VR Wonderland that toured the UK early in 2022, and follows Alice as she questions her identity. A woman, or perhaps a child, unsure of who she is and where she is going, is discovering the powers within her changing body. The world around her is different, curious, and compelling. Alice will be performed by Liudmila Loglisci, who played the role in the previous VR production.

ALiCE focuses on the experience of a girl becoming a young woman; Vardimon was inspired to create the piece from her own experience of being a mother to a daughter. Vardimon's Alice is in the midst of adolescence, learning how to deal with peer pressure and questioning her identity, whilst growing in understanding about the world around her.

The set design, based on a large moving book, is by Guy Bar-Amotz, with lighting design by Andrew Croft. The music spans a variety of genres, from Bach to drum and bass, with sound design by Vardimon herself.

Jasmin Vardimon's ALiCE follows NOW, a retrospective of the last twenty-five years of work at the Jasmin Vardimon Company, which visited Sadler's Wells East in early March.

Vardimon, a Sadler's Wells Associate Artist since 2006, is renowned for her uniquely theatrical choreography, an interest in contemporary lives, and socio-political dynamics.

Jasmin Vardimon, Jasmin Vardimon Company Artistic Director MBE, said, "I'm delighted to be bringing back my production ALiCE to the Sadler's Wells stage and share it with audiences in London and around the UK, before touring it to Asia. ALiCE is a personal re-imagination of the famous story Alice in Wonderland and focuses on the universal transition from childhood to adulthood.”

