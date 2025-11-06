Jake Dunn Cast as Blake in The Royal Opera's LAST DAYS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



British actor Jake Dunn will make his West End debut in the lead role of Blake in The Royal Opera's Last Days.

An alumnus of the Guildhall School of Music & Drama, Dunn has a portfolio of work across Disney+, the BBC and Netflix. He is best known for playing the role of Thomas Blancheford in the Disney+ series Renegade Nell, created and written by Sally Wainwright. He has also appeared in the BBC's acclaimed What It Feels Like for a Girl, adapted by Paris Lees from her novel of the same name. He starred alongside Claes Bang and Connor Swindells in the film William Tell, directed by Nick Hamm. This is Dunn's first role for The Royal Opera.

Last Days returns following its sold-out run in the Linbury Theatre in 2022. Composed by Oliver Leith with a libretto by Matt Copson, Last Days is an adaptation of Gus Van Sant's 2005 film loosely based on the final days of grunge icon Kurt Cobain. Co-directed by Copson and Anna Morrissey, the opera is an introspective meditation on the silent torment and alienation that created a modern myth.

Performances run 5 December 2025 – 3 January 2026.