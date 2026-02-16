Jack Whitehall to Embark on 'BAD INFLUENCE' UK Arena Tour in 2027

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Comedian, actor and BRIT Awards 2026 host Jack Whitehall is heading back on the road with Bad Influence, his brand-new national arena tour. Hitting arenas across the UK in 2027, the show promises outrageous stories, all-new material and Jack's trademark mischief.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 20 February, with a pre-sale from 10am on Wednesday. Fans can access the pre-sale by signing up now at jackwhitehall.com.

Following four consecutive sold-out arena tours, Jack Whitehall is back after far too long behaving himself. Returning to what he does best, Bad Influence sees Jack unleash fearless, gloriously unfiltered stand-up on the biggest stages across the UK. Fresh from starring in Prime Video's Malice and stepping back into the spotlight as host of this year's BRIT Awards, he's ready to deliver bigger laughs than ever.

Expect razor-sharp observations, brilliantly awkward confessions and the mischievous charm that has made Jack one of the UK's most loved comedians. Bad Influence promises outrageous stories and moments that flirt with going just a little too far… in the best possible way. Bigger arenas mean bigger laughs, with the same quick wit and playful chaos fans know from his streaming hits, sold-out tours and unforgettable TV appearances. Start counting down now - Jack Whitehall: Bad Influence is set to light up arenas across the UK in 2027.

On his live tour Jack said: “I'm so excited to be heading back out on tour in 2027! Toddlers, planning a wedding - it's been a busy few years for me, life-wise, so I think it's high time I got back onstage and vented to my fans. I can't wait to hit the road again.”

Jack Whitehall is an award-winning actor, comedian, presenter, and writer.

Jack is now a six-time host of the BRIT AWARDS, having fronted the ceremony from 2018–21, returned in February 2025, and returning to host the 2026 show.

His most recent screen work includes leading the PEACOCK comedy series THE BURBS, which launched in February 2026, and starring in the AMAZON PRIME thriller MALICE alongside David Duchovny and Carice van Houten, released in November 2025. He also released the NETFLIX series FATHERHOOD WITH MY FATHER, following Jack and his father Michael as they travel the world, as well as the AMAZON PRIME Christmas special JACK IN TIME FOR CHRISTMAS.

Jack's acting and comedy credits span major studio films and acclaimed television series. His film work includes JUNGLE CRUISE for DISNEY (starring alongside Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt), CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG for PARAMOUNT, THE AFTERPARTY 2 for APPLE TV+ (opposite Tiffany Haddish, Zoë Chao, and Sam Richardson), and the independent romantic comedy ROBOTS, co-starring Shailene Woodley. Earlier film roles include THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS (with Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, and Morgan Freeman), MOTHER'S DAY (opposite Julia Roberts and Jennifer Garner), and THE BAD EDUCATION MOVIE, which he also wrote.

On television, Jack is widely celebrated for his hit NETFLIX travel series TRAVELS WITH MY FATHER, which ran for five seasons. Other TV credits include GOOD OMENS opposite Jon Hamm and Michael Sheen, BOUNTY HUNTERS opposite Rosie Perez, DECLINE & FALL, FRESH MEAT, and BAD EDUCATION, which returned with a new cast in 2023 that Jack executive produced.

A standout performer on stage, Jack has just announced a brand new UK arena tour, BAD INFLUENCE, for early 2027. This follows a run of sold-out arena tours including SETTLE DOWN and STOOD UP, both released as NETFLIX SPECIALS, and his 2025 global tour THE WHITEHALLS LIVE, which included a headline night at Carnegie Hall.

Jack's further presenting work includes hosting the GQ MEN OF THE YEAR AWARDS, the BAFTA BRITANNIA AWARDS, and the BRITISH FASHION AWARDS. In 2015, he became the youngest-ever host of the ROYAL VARIETY PERFORMANCE. He began his career at the EDINBURGH FRINGE FESTIVAL in 2007 and has since been voted the BRITISH COMEDY AWARDS' KING OF COMEDY three years in a row.

Tour Dates

January 2027

Thursday 7 January – Newcastle, Utilita Arena Newcastle

Saturday 9 January – Manchester, Co-op Live

Sunday 10 January – Liverpool, M&s Bank Arena

Tuesday 12 January – Edinburgh, Playhouse

Wednesday 13 January – Edinburgh, Playhouse

Thursday 14 January – Glasgow, Ovo Hydro

Saturday 16 January – Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham

Sunday 17 January – Swansea, Swansea Building Society Arena

Wednesday 20 January – Plymouth, Arena

Thursday 21 January – Plymouth, Arena

Friday 22 January – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Saturday 23 January – Cardiff, Utilita Arena Cardiff

Thursday 28 January – Brighton, Centre

Friday 29 January – Brighton, Centre

Saturday 30 January – London, The O2

February 2027

Tuesday 2 February – Bournemouth, Bic

Wednesday 3 February – Sheffield, Utilita Arena Sheffield

Thursday 4 February – Hull, Connexin Live

Saturday 6 February – Leeds, First Direct Arena

Sunday 7 February – Derby, Vaillant Live