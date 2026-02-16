JW3 Celebrates 13th Anniversary with B'Mitzvah Party and Vibrant Event Lineup

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

JW3 celebrates its 13th anniversary in 2026, marking its Bar Mitzvah year as the building comes of age. This milestone season is a joyous and ambitious celebration of growth, identity and creativity, reflecting both the centre's past achievements and its bold vision for the future. As the only Jewish community centre of its kind in the UK, JW3 continues to champion a vibrant, inclusive space for all, inviting audiences of every age to find their voice and take part. Through its programming, JW3 reaffirms its commitment to being a place where everyone can celebrate, create and belong.

The anniversary season offers incredible music performances, opening with 100 Years of the London Jewish Male Choir (22nd February), a powerful concert marking the choir's centenary celebrations. Play Nice: Jewish Women & Classical Music (23rd February) combines live performance and discussion to uncover the powerful stories of pianists Harriet Cohen, Myra Hess and Irene Scharrer, celebrating their phenomenal resilience through war, while embracing their Jewish identity.

Young talent is set to take centre stage in Battle of the Bands 2026 (8th March), an exciting live showcase that will be judged by music industry professionals. The winning act will then go on to perform at JW3's B'Mitzvah Party later in June. Reviving the rich and often-overlooked musical legacy of Jewish composers from the Ottoman Empire, Ottoman-Jewish Masters: The Lost Sounds of Istanbul (31st May) is a special one-off concert. The Ollie Usiskin Quartet: Celebrating Three Decades of Jazz (1st June), bridges the soulful energy of Klezmer with the sophistication of classic jazz. Rebellion and reinvention collide in L'Chaim / L'Chaos: 50 Years of Jewish Punk (7th June), a high-energy evening featuring live interviews, DJ sets, film, poetry and performance. The music season concludes with Kosher Giraffes & Other Tails (11th June), as artist Hugo Max presents absurdist, experimental short films on Jewish identity that are interwoven with phenomenal live music.

JW3's theatre and comedy programme is both powerful and thought-provoking, opening with Seder (17th February), an interdisciplinary performance by Adam Kammerling that weaves together spoken word, dance, physical theatre and live music as he uncovers his grandfather's Holocaust testimony and looks at the world today. Also in March will be an intimate and urgent reading, Sharif (23rd March) as he shares a portrait of LGBTQIA+ Palestinians navigating exile, identity and survival.

Kicking off June, Shadow Puppets (2nd June) is a multimedia song cycle on celebrity culture, alongside sold-out Edinburgh Fringe hit, 101 Rules for a Better World by Comedians (3rd June) sees host Leslie Gold (Comedy Store) invite guest comedians to pitch interactive ideas to improve the world. Giving voice to perspectives in the wake of October 7th, Sandra Laub's acclaimed solo play Picking Up Stones (9th June) holds space for grief, complexity and the urgent need for peace.

The season continues with Rainbow on Rye (21st June), presented by Echoes Theatre Co. and THE JEWish CABARET, with a vibrant night of new Jewish writing, comedic short plays and original musical theatre celebrating the joys (and oys) of being LGBTQIA+ and Jewish. Comedy remains a cornerstone of JW3's year-round programme, with the much-loved JW3 Comedy Club on the 19th of every month.

JW3's family programme invites everyone to create and play across a season packed with music, movement and imagination. Highlights of this include Tai Chi & Chai Tea (22nd February), an engaging session designed for grandparents and grandchildren to enjoy mindful movement and connection together. Party on Purim (1st March) brings a magic show and mystery scavenger hunt to the building with laughter, wonder and festive fun over the holiday.

Musical storytelling continues with Counting Sheeps (10th March), a bedtime adventure with sensory play featuring two cheeky sheep who think they know everything about sleep. In May the Shavuot Learn & Sing party (24th May) invites children aged 2-5 for music, storytelling and play as they explore the holiday of Shavuot through songs, movement and interactive imagination. Movement and mindfulness take centre stage in Over the Rainbow: Yoga Stories (25th May and 21st June), a joyful flow experience for grandparents, parents and children.

The season concludes with One Beach, Three Languages: A Family Storytelling Day (12th July), in partnership with PJ Library. Families will dive into a world of beachside adventures and acts of kindness across three storytelling sessions in English (1:30pm), Russian (2:30pm) and Hebrew (3:30pm), followed by interactive crafts and sensory play inspired by the stories. Together, these events create a season where families of all ages can laugh, learn and connect, sharing the joy of Jewish stories, traditions and creativity.

JW3's Young JW3 programme also offers a vibrant calendar of events for people in their 20s and 30s, creating a unique space for social connection and cultural exploration. From Tai Chi & Chai Tea (22nd February) to Purim After Dark: Cocktails and Magic (1st March), and Queer Movie & Pizza Night (19th March), the programme encourages participants to connect over shared experiences, try new creative activities and celebrate diversity in all its forms. This also includes their Queer Café (26th April), Improvisational Drawing (11th June) and a World Cup Final Watch Party (19th July) as key highlights.

JW3's broad cultural and educational programme ensures there's something for everyone. As well as these highlights, enjoy programming such as walking tours, engaging talks and inspiring cinema screenings throughout the year. The programmes reflect JW3's commitment to providing innovative, inclusive and engaging cultural experiences for every stage of life.

Chief Executive Officer Raymond Simonson comments, Turning thirteen is a big moment in Jewish life. It's when we celebrate a young person becoming Bar Mitzvah, stepping up their level of responsibility within the community. As JW3 approaches its own Bar Mitzvah year, it feels like a moment to reflect on how far we've come, and to step forward with even greater confidence. Thirteen years ago we opened the UK's only Jewish Community Centre and cultural venue of its kind. Since then, JW3 has grown into a safe space that is proudly Jewish, open to all, and alive with vibrant culture, conversation and community. This new season reflects that coming of age. It is filled with bold performances, big ideas, and joyful intergenerational moments that bring people through our doors and into shared experiences. It strengthens the culture of encounter that has become central to who we are, creating space for people of all backgrounds to meet, learn and celebrate together. It celebrates what we've built and sets the tone for an ambitious new chapter in JW3's story.