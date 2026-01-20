JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Comes to St Helens Theatre Royal

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

St Helens Theatre Royal is promising family audiences some giant fun this half term when it stages Jack and the Beanstalk. Regal Entertainments Ltd will present the outrageously tall tale from 14-22 February, and tickets are on sale now priced from just £20.

X Factor and Eton Road star David Heath returns to the Theatre Royal to play the title role in the sparkling show which will take theatregoers on the adventure of a lifetime.

Meanwhile St Helens' favourites Lewis Devine, Rachael Wood and Richard Aucott are all set to return after entertaining audiences at Christmas. And they will be joined by Lauren McCrory and Kay Nicholson, along with talented young dancers from Dynamix Performing Arts College.

Jack and the Beanstalk is the ultimate rags-to-riches adventure, packed with comedy, amazing magic and giant surprises.

When Jack swaps his family cow for a handful of beans, his mum is far from impressed. But everything changes when those beans burst into life and grow into a towering beanstalk – reaching a magical world high above the clouds.

Join Jack as he discovers geese with golden eggs, a magic harp and has a close encounter with a very hungry giant.

Expect big laughs, dazzling spectacle and plenty of fe-fi-fo-fun for the whole family.

David Heath plays hero Jack Trott. X Factor and Eton Road star David returns to St Helens after appearing in the title role in Jack and the Beanstalk in 2023. Before shooting to fame on X Factor, David trained in musical theatre at the Merseyside Dance and Drama Centre and has also been a finalist twice on Sky's Got to Dance with the group Dance Dynamix.

His other panto credits include The Wizard of Oz and Aladdin at St Helens Theatre Royal, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Bolton Albert Halls, Jack and the Beanstalk at The Brindley in Runcorn and the Scarecrow in The Wizard of Oz at Liverpool's Epstein Theatre and Stockport Plaza. He has also appeared in Achy Breaky Bride for Regal Entertainments.

In 2010, David established the award-winning Attitude Dance in Bootle.

Lewis Devine is Simple Simon. Lewis is no stranger to St Helens' audiences as the theatre's much-loved resident comic. He is currently playing Idle Jack in Dick Whittington, while his other roles for Regal Entertainments include Muddles in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Silly Billy in Goldilocks and the Three Bears, French Frank in Beauty and the Beast, Wishee Washee in Aladdin, Chester the Jester in Sleeping Beauty and Buttons in Cinderella.

Rachael Wood appears as Miss Fleshcreep. LIPA-trained actor and singing teacher Rachael is also currently appearing in Dick Whittington, playing Fairy Bow Bells, while her previous roles for Regal Entertainments include the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, Carabosse in Sleeping Beauty and Madam Botox in Beauty and the Beast.

Princess Jill is played by Lauren McCrory. A graduate of the Performers College, Lauren has previously appeared for Regal Entertainments as Belle in Beauty and the Beast at St Helens and the Epstein Theatre and Wendy in Peter Pan. Her other credits include the title role in Cinderella at the ODEON in Liverpool.

Kay Nicholson is Fairy Mary. Comedian and actress Kay has appeared twice as Rita in Rita, Sue and Bob Too for Regal Entertainments, most recently on last year's UK tour. Her other stage credits include resident host at Magic Mike London. Kay was a finalist in the 2025 Funny Women Awards, representing the Northwest, has supported Tom Stade on tour and regularly appears at comedy clubs across the country.

And Richard Aucott is Dame Dolly Trott. A much-loved and experience Dame, Richard's many panto credits at St Helens Theatre Royal include Queen Hermione and Nanny Nora in Sleeping Beauty, Dame Trott in Jack and the Beanstalk, Sarah the Cook in Dick Whittington and Widow Twankey in Aladdin, an Ugly Sister in Cinderella, Nurse Nelly in Snow White and Potty Polly in Beauty and the Beast. He is currently to be seen as Dame Felicity Fitzwarren in Dick Whittington.

Jack and the Beanstalk is directed by Chantelle Joseph, with choreography from Nazene Langfield. Musical director is Callum Clarke.

St Helens theatre manager and panto director Chantelle Joseph says: “Jack and the Beanstalk is one of the tallest tales in panto and it's always a real favourite at St Helens, so I can't wait to bring it back to the Theatre Royal stage this February.

“We've assembled a brilliant cast who are ready to entertain half term family audiences. And I can guarantee young theatregoers a giant adventure, with stunning sets, dazzling costumes and a fantastic selection of song performed live as well as plenty of magic and some big surprises.”