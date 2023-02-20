Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Issy van Randwyck and Nick Waring Will Lead NoÃ«l Coward's HAY FEVER at The Mill at Sonning

Performances run 16 March â€“ 13 May 2023.

Feb. 20, 2023 Â 
Issy van Randwyck and Nick Waring Will Lead NoÃ«l Coward's HAY FEVER at The Mill at Sonning

Issy van Randwyck and Nick Waring will lead the cast of NoÃ«l Coward's HAY FEVER at The Mill at Sonning. Performances run 16 March - 13 May 2023.

NoÃ«l Coward's effervescent comedy of bad manners - written in three days when he was 24 - is set in a country house in Berkshire.

Judith Bliss (Issy van Randwyck) is a famous West End actress, technically retired. Husband David (Nick Waring) churns out romantic novels. Their grown-up children - Simon and Sorel - resolutely refuse to grow up.

The pathologically self-absorbed Blisses invite a quartet of hapless guests for the weekend: a career diplomat, a predatory society girl, a conventional sporty chap and a sweet-natured flapper. The guests turn out to be cannon fodder in the family's ongoing solipsistic fantasies. The sociopathic hosts are briefly in-credulous when their guests creep away after breakfast.

'Hay Fever' has something for everyone. The rude bohemians in the audience love watching themselves in action. More conventional theatregoers relish the enactment of their worst social nightmares. It's a delirious rollercoaster of a play, encased in wit, comic brio and emotional truth.

Issy van Randwyck's stage credits include 'Dazzling Divas' - writer and performer (Offie Award Nomination - Minerva Theatre Chichester, Jermyn Street Theatre, Hurlingham Festival and upcoming at The Mill at Sonning from 19 July - 29 July, 2023); 'The Boyfriend' (Menier Chocolate Factory); 'Rough Crossing' (tour); 'Anything That Flies' (Jermyn Street Theatre); 'The Go Between' (Aldwych Theatre); 'A Further Education', 'Raving and No Naughty Bits' (Hampstead Theatre); 'Closer Than Ever' (Offie Award Nomination), 'Anyone Can Whistle' (Offie Award Nomination), 'Dead Divas' and 'The Betrayal of Nora Blake' (Jermyn Street Theatre); 'The American Clock' (Finborough Theatre); 'Dirty Dancing' (Aldwych Theatre); 'Once in a Lifetime' and 'A Little Night Music' (National Theatre); 'Plaza Suite' (Mill at Sonning); 'A Midsummer Night's Dream', 'Two Gentlemen of Verona' and 'Kiss Me Kate' - Olivier Award Nomination for Best Supporting Performance in a Musical (Regents Park Open Air Theatre); Fascinating Aida 1994-1999 - Olivier Award Nominations for Best Entertainment 1994 and 1999.

Nick Waring's theatre credits include: 'Ten Times Table', 'Don't Dress For Dinner' (The Mill at Sonning); '4 Love', 'Tonight at 8:30'; 'Stone Cold Murder'; 'The Heart of Things'; 'Stone Cold Murder'; 'Taking Steps'; 'Room Service Included'. TV includes: 'Father Brown'; 'Call The Midwife'; 'Ransom'; 'EastEnders'; 'Holby City'; 'Victoria'; 'The Detectorists'; 'Genius Albert Einstein'; Guiltology'.

The cast also features Aretha Ayeh (as Myra Arunde), Beth Lilly (Jackie Coryton), Daniel Fraser (Sandy Tyrell), Darrell Brockis (Richard Greatham), Emily Panes (Sorel Bliss), Joanna Brookes (Clara), William Pennington (Simon Bliss).




Finborough Theatre Presents FOUR POEMS FROM UKRAINE Photo
Finborough Theatre Presents FOUR POEMS FROM UKRAINE
The ProEnglish Theatre of Ukraine in Kyiv and the Finborough Theatre, London, UK, continue their ongoing partnership with a unique poetry collaboration, premiering online this week.
Curve Announces New Work Festival Line-up Photo
Curve Announces New Work Festival Line-up
A host of local theatre-makers, dancers, writers, aerial artists and more will take over spaces at Curve from Thursday 9 to Sunday 12 March as the Leicester theatre holds its annual New Work Festival.
Boundless Theatre Are Shaking Up How Young Adults Access Theatre and Lead Culture Through Photo
Boundless Theatre Are Shaking Up How Young Adults Access Theatre and Lead Culture Through Major New Initiatives in 2023
Boundless Theatre has announced a big shake up of its leadership structure and programme of work alongside exciting plans for the year ahead, following the confirmation of Arts Council England NPO funding. Boundless Theatre will continue to disrupt the conventional means of engaging in the arts as a teenager and young adult and will continue to champion the cultural voice of young people in the UK.
THE GREAT GATSBY Comes to Leeds Next Month Photo
THE GREAT GATSBY Comes to Leeds Next Month
There's just one month to go before Northern Ballet's The Great Gatsby opens at Leeds Grand Theatre for a two week run from Wednesday 8 to Saturday 18 March.

More Hot Stories For You


Curve Announces New Work Festival Line-upCurve Announces New Work Festival Line-up
February 17, 2023

A host of local theatre-makers, dancers, writers, aerial artists and more will take over spaces at Curve from Thursday 9 to Sunday 12 March as the Leicester theatre holds its annual New Work Festival.
Boundless Theatre Are Shaking Up How Young Adults Access Theatre and Lead Culture Through Major New Initiatives in 2023Boundless Theatre Are Shaking Up How Young Adults Access Theatre and Lead Culture Through Major New Initiatives in 2023
February 17, 2023

Boundless Theatre has announced a big shake up of its leadership structure and programme of work alongside exciting plans for the year ahead, following the confirmation of Arts Council England NPO funding. Boundless Theatre will continue to disrupt the conventional means of engaging in the arts as a teenager and young adult and will continue to champion the cultural voice of young people in the UK.
THE GREAT GATSBY Comes to Leeds Next MonthTHE GREAT GATSBY Comes to Leeds Next Month
February 16, 2023

There's just one month to go before Northern Ballet's The Great Gatsby opens at Leeds Grand Theatre for a two week run from Wednesday 8 to Saturday 18 March.
Finzi Trust Announces International CompetitionFinzi Trust Announces International Competition
February 16, 2023

The Finzi Trust is launching an International Choral Composing Competition this month in a bid to discover exciting new talent. It is the latest in the Trust's projects to continue the important legacy of Gerald Finzi, an English composer who always sought to encourage composers and artists.Â 
A Festival Of Korean Dance Tours For The First Time This AprilA Festival Of Korean Dance Tours For The First Time This April
February 15, 2023

The annual Festival of Korean Dance will be returning to The Place for its sixth year in April, and for the first time tours shows nationally to venues in Salford, Coventry and Brighton. Five companies will be performing in the festival in a series of three programmes of work, with returning favourites including Korea National Contemporary Dance Company â€“ who headlined the very first festival â€“ choreographer Sung Im Her, Art Project BORA and Company SIGA.
share