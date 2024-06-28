Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Olivier award nominated playwright Isley Lynn will facilitate Outside Edge Theatre Company’s summer intermediate script writing group, Write Two. The group is another example of how the company believe that creative engagement and exploring complex issues through drama can bring about positive change for those affected by addiction.

Isley Lynn won the Charles Wintour Most Promising Playwright Award at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2023 for The Swell, which was also nominated for Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre at the 2024 Oliviers, as well as Best New Play, Best Director, and Best Production at the 2023 Off West End Awards. Their play Skin A Cat was awarded Pick of the Year at Vault Festival 2016 and nominated for four Off West End Awards for its transfer as inaugural production at The Bunker, before touring nationally.

Isley Lynn comments, I'm thrilled to be working with Outside Edge on Write Two. Making programmes like this accessible to those who wouldn't ordinarily be able to take part is so important, and their values of using creativity to support recovery are close to my heart. I'm really excited to work with the talented writers they've assembled.

Outside Edge Theatre Company’s Write Two project is a 12-week intermediate writing course that, this year, is being run by highly renowned writer Isley Lynn. The course allows participants a fantastic opportunity to take their writing to the next level and create a finished piece of work. Over 12 sessions, Isley will teach different writing skills, exploring topics such as structure, dialogue and character. Being part of Write Two requires a minimum of three months continuous commitment to one of Outside Edge Theatre Company’s drop-in groups.

Celebrating their 25th anniversary this year, Outside Edge Theatre Company are known for developing cutting edge theatre productions and supporting people affected by addiction through the performing arts. Outside Edge Theatre Company produces theatre about issues related to addiction, from substance misuse to problem gambling, and provides free drama workshops to help support those in recovery and people affected by addiction. With drug addiction and substance misuse in the news more than ever, with the lingering effects of the pandemic and cost of living crisis causing a 204% increase in the need for Outside Edge Theatre Company recovery services, and the increase in dangerous, manufactured illegal substances, Outside Edge Theatre Company’s work is vital to supporting those in recovery.

Participation and Operations Manager, Naomi Hopkins comments, I'm absolutely delighted that Isley Lynn will be leading Outside Edge's Write Two project this year. The knowledge and insight that Isley will share from their own writing career, as well as their extensive facilitation experience, means this course will be of the highest quality and an invaluable experience for these early stage writers to grow and hone their craft. I can't wait to read the work these 10 writers produce under Isley's guidance. We are so grateful for Isley's support of the work that Outside Edge does and getting to work so closely with them over this 12 week course will be a life changing experience for the participants.

