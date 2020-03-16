Indigo Arts Collective's Shea Donovan Presents THE SONNET RESPONSE SERIES in Response To COVID-19

The Sonnet Response Series is a collaborative performance art project conceived and developed by Shea Donovan for Indigo Arts Collective. The piece asks 154 participants to transform Shakespeare's sonnets into personal, interdisciplinary creative acts. In these uncertain times, the work is interested in exploring how to link individuals and communities in isolation, and how to generate creative work outside of our typical models of in person rehearsal and collaboration. While many artists are unsure of what the immediate future holds, this project aims to ground them in a global artistic community and encourage the creation of new work in crisis.

After posting a "creative call to action" on Facebook and Instagram Sunday afternoon, the project has received 141 participants in it's first 24 hours. With artists of all ages and disciplines from all over the world, the group is united by their desire to respond to these challenging times with performance art.

The Collective is already hard at work developing their material, and expects to release a performance trailer early next week. The project will culminate in a virtual performance art gallery that will be released to the public by end of March/early April. For news and updates follow Indigo Arts Collective on instagram at @indigoartscollective or find us on the web at sheadonovan.org/indigo-arts-collective.





