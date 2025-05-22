Imitating the Dog to Premiere New Retelling of THE WAR OF THE WORLDS at Cast, Doncaster

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Experimental theatre company imitating the dog will premiere a new stage adaptation of H.G. Wells’s The War of the Worlds at Cast, Doncaster from 5–7 February 2026, ahead of a UK and Switzerland tour.

The production reimagines the classic science fiction story through miniature model sets, live video projection, and green screen technology, marking one of the most technically ambitious projects in the company’s 27-year history.

The show is co-created by imitating the dog’s co-artistic directors Andrew Quick, Simon Wainwright, and Pete Brooks. Press performances are scheduled for Friday 6 February at 7 PM and Saturday 7 February at 2 PM.

This new version of The War of the Worlds draws on the original novel’s themes of social collapse and existential fear while situating the narrative within contemporary questions about crisis, misinformation, and survival. Featuring just four performers, the show blends live acting with pre-recorded sequences and camera work performed in real time. Scenes play out on model sets representing devastated cities, with live performers digitally inserted into these miniature environments before the audience’s eyes.

“It’s a story of immense intensity, and adapting the novel produces some difficult challenges,” said Andrew Quick. “We’re testing our technological and storytelling skills to the limit. This interlacing of the live and the miniature, the real and the model, is a new direction for us, but it creates some stunning effects.”

The production follows imitating the dog’s previous literary reworkings including Heart of Darkness (2018), Dracula (2021), Macbeth (2023), and Frankenstein (2024). Their new version of War of the Worlds continues the company’s exploration of live cinema techniques that blend theatrical storytelling with visual experimentation.

The creative team includes Abby Clarke (set and costume design), Simon Wainwright (projection and video), Andrew Crofts (lighting), and James Hamilton (original music). Casting will be announced in the coming months.

After its premiere in Doncaster, War of the Worlds will tour to:

The Dukes Theatre, Lancaster – 18–21 February

The Lowry, Salford – 25–28 February

Liverpool Playhouse – 4–7 March

New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich – 11–14 March

Belgrade Theatre, Coventry – 18–21 March

Theatr Clwyd, Mold – 15–18 April

Blackpool Grand Theatre – 22–25 April

Switzerland tour dates – late April (to be confirmed)

The production is supported by Lancaster Arts and Cast, Doncaster.

For more details, visit imitatingthedog.co.uk.

