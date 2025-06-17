INTERVIEW Comes to Riverside Studios

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This August, the World Premiere of a new stage adaptation of Interview, a seductive psychological thriller about truth, persona, and power, comes to the stage at Riverside Studios.

Fading political journalist Pierre Peters is sent to pen a profile piece on influencer turned movie star Katya. He's furious at the indignity of it. Katya is equally unimpressed and sick of being objectified and misrepresented by men with pens. What motivates her to submit to this interview?

Adapted for the stage and Directed by Teunkie Van Der Sluijs, this provocative two-hander is adapted from Theo van Gogh's cult 2003 film and reimagined for a world of influencer culture, media distrust, and gender power plays.

Through the use of multimedia, audiences see every text, swipe and private moment from the characters' phones brought into public revelation. This is Interview for the post-truth, post-MeToo, always-online age. Intimate. Ruthless. Addictive

For over 20 years the story of Interview has resonated with audiences across formats and countries – starting in 2003 as Theo van Gogh's Dutch cult film, with a screenplay by Theodor Holman, to a US remake starring and directed by Steve Buscemi. Now Teunkie Van Der Sluijs adapts and directs Interview for the stage based on the Holman screenplay and has reimagined it for a world of influencer culture, media distrust, and gender power plays.

Teunkie Van Der Sluijs has said, “Interview is the kind of drama I love most: two strangers, armed with reputations and agendas, trapped in a room. Theirs is a collision of opposites: old media versus new fame, intellect versus mass appeal, honesty versus performance. And beneath every revelation lies something darker: manipulation, fabrication, survival.

Now, more than ever, we live in a world where narrative is power. Where influencer dominance, social media spectacle, and eroded trust makes Interview an exploration of how control of the story means control of reality.”

Directed and adapted for the stage by Teunkie Van Der Sluijs, with scenic design by Tony Award-winner and Olivier Award nominee Derek McLane, costume design by Bernat Buscato, lighting design by Jackie Shemesh, sound design by Ata Güner and projection design by idontloveyouanymore (Anna West and Davi Callanan). The creative team are joined by associate designer Ben Davies and associate director Zoë Templeman-Young. Casting is by Julia Crampsie CDG and Wayne Linge for Crampsie Linge Casting. Interview is general managed by Smart Entertainment and produced by Tony Award-winner Douglas Denoff, with co-producers Kevin Kinsella, Alexander “Sandy” Marshall and Broadway Rainbows. Casting to be announced in due course.

