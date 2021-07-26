IF YOU FIND THIS Will Be Performed at Camden Fringe Festival Next Month

Camden Fringe Theatre Festival officially opens on 2 August 2021. If You Find This is written and performed by Luci MacNair and is directed by James Kemp. It opens at Camden's Etcetera Theatre on 4 August 2021. Tickets are now on sale. All dates and times are listed at camden.ssboxoffice.com/events/if-you-find-this/

If You Find This is about a young woman working as a carer, who finds herself on the brink of life and death. It is an intimate monologue, underscored with original music, that explores loneliness, grief, depression and what it means to be an individual in a world of eight billion. The play explores humanity, humanness, the profound effect one person has in the world and the profound effect the world has on one person. It's a funny, poignant and surprising story that uses live music to dive deep into a life, hoping to answer the question, "Is my life really worth living?"

"To shine a light on some of the deep, personal and complicated realities of caregiving feels really important right now, as our carer's are our real-life heroes and they always have been," says Luci MacNair, actor and writer of If You Find This. "Everyone at some point in their lives are affected by the care industry. We watch our grandparents get to a point of needing extra care, then we watch our parents and at some point, it will be us next, it's a reality of being human and my hope is to offer an experience that provokes one to feel the immeasurable value of their own life. To be able to share this story with this specific group of people is one of my greatest joys. Our producer, Josselyn Ryder is the quintessence of "artist," Bradley Brough's music will break your heart open and James Kemp is an absolute genius."

James Kemp, who as director of many successful theatre productions and who has worked with the likes of Michael Fassbender, Tom Hardy, Emilia Clarke, Gemma Chan, Gwendoline Christie, and many others is no stranger to how powerful solo-led performances can be. He says of If You Find This, "I was compelled to come on board as director of 'If You Find This' by the powerful voice of Luci MacNair. Her characterisation of Maggie is turns funny, moving and challenging. Luci's play ultimately offers a profound insight into the life of a modern young woman, someone who Cares, not just for a living, but as an act of faith. To care is to love and to love is to lose, and the play explores how these losses accumulate and whether or not they can be overcome."

Tickets are priced at £12 to all performances. For additional information, log on to the website camdenfringe.com. "I knew immediately that I wanted to champion and produce this show. I first watched Luci read this play over zoom. Even through the screen, the pixels and the occasional freeze, I felt I had been changed. That's what it came down to. She's written something that will change you. You do not want to miss it," says Producer, Josselyn Ryder.

If you Find is at The Etcetera Theatre from 4 August until 8 August.