Hugh Bonneville, Robert Bathurst, and Jane Asher Come Together in Support of Greenwich Foundation for the Old Royal Naval College

Last night at the Old Royal Naval College, British national treasures Hugh Bonneville, Robert Bathurst and Jane Asher came together in support of this UNESCO heritage site in Greenwich.

Inspired by the magnificent Painted Hall, known as 'Britain's Sistine Chapel', renowned playwright Ian Kelly (Mr Foote's Other Leg, West End) specially created A Play for Five Voices and a Painted Hall for an incredible one-off evening to raise money for the Greenwich Foundation for the Old Royal Naval College.

Guest artists included Hugh Bonneville (Paddington; Downton Abbey, ITV), Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet, Downton Abbey, ITV) Jane Asher (Alfie) and Anthony Ogoefbu (Moonfleet, Sky; Bad Day) and Lisa McGrillis (Mum, BBC; Noises Off, West End).





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You