Hofesh Shechter Company Appoints Andrew Hochhauser KC as Chair of the Board

Hofesh Shechter Company has announced that Andrew Hochhauser KC will succeed Lord Lemos CMG CBE as Chair of the Board with effect from 18 March 2026.

Andrew Hochhauser is a KC at Essex Court Chambers, a Deputy High Court Judge and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators. He also serves as Hon Counsel to the Dean and Chapter of Westminster Abbey and is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts.

Alongside his legal career specialising in commercial and employment litigation, Andrew has extensive experience in the cultural sector holding an LLM from the London School of Economics and an MA from the Courtauld Institute of Art, where he studied British Modernism.

He was Chair of Dance Umbrella from 2007–2014 and also served as a Governor of the Central School of Ballet and a Trustee of Ballet Black supporting a vibrant future for pioneering contemporary dance and ballet, alongside the development of the next generation of dance artists.

Andrew is currently a Bencher, the Director of Advocacy, and (in 2021) the former Treasurer of the Honourable Society of Middle Temple, Chair of the Reviewing Committee for the Export of Works of Art, Chair of the Samuel Courtauld Trust and a member of the Board of the Courtauld Institute of Art (ex officio), the V&A Foundation, Aurora Orchestra and Orchestra for the Earth.

In accepting the role Andrew Hochhauser said ‘I am honoured to be appointed as Chair of Hofesh Shechter Company. As the company approaches its 20th anniversary, and embarks on delivering some exciting plans, it remains a fearless organisation - an internationally diverse ensemble creating work that fuses dance, music and film and drives those art forms forward.

Through Shechter II and Shechter Moves, it champions emerging artists while creating new experiences and fresh perspectives - demonstrating how dance can bring about meaningful change. Looking ahead, my focus is to help the organisation grow and prosper as an ambitious, vital and artistically uncompromising force, both nationally and across the world.'

Hofesh Shechter said ‘I'm delighted to welcome Andrew as Chair, particularly at this time, when we plan towards a significant milestone for the Company. His curiosity, perception and deep passion for the arts, combined with his wide-ranging experience across cultural and public life, are of such value as we continue to grow our creative ambitions and connect with audiences around the world.

I'd also like to express my deepest gratitude to our former Chair Gerard Lemos who has been an exceptional leader during some of our company's most important and challenging moments. Gerard championed the launch of Shechter II, our biennial young company programme, navigated us through Covid, helped to secure our recovery and go on to deliver some extraordinary projects. His unwavering belief in my artistic vision has meant so much and I'd like to thank him personally for his thoughtful insights, for his dedication, energy and generous expertise.'

After an 8-year tenure Lord Lemos stepped down as Hofesh Shechter Company Chair with immediate effect on 22 July 2025 when he was called to the government by Sir Keir Starmer and appointed Lord in Waiting (Government Whip), the board then initiated the search for his successor.

Colette Hansford, Executive Director, said ‘We are thrilled that Andrew is joining us as Chair. His breadth of experience across the legal, cultural and education sectors, together with his longstanding commitment to the arts, brings a wide ranging expertise and understanding to guide and ensure our ongoing success. I very much look forward to working with Andrew as we build on our local, national and international work and support the next phase of the Company's development.'