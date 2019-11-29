Guildford Shakespeare Company Announce the Cast of MACBETH

Ahead of next February's production, the award-winning Guildford Shakespeare Company (GSC) are proud to announce the cast for Shakespeare's supernatural thriller MACBETH.

MACBETH, which will be GSC's 43rd show, will open the Surrey theatre company's 14th programme of locally made, locally played professional theatre.

In the title role JACK WHITAM returns to the company following acclaimed performances as The Duke/Mariana in Measure for Measure, the title role in King John (2019) and Mercutio in Romeo & Juliet (2018). Jack, who has also appeared in five productions for the Royal Shakespeare Company including King Lear, Macbeth and Antony & Cleopatra, most recently played Macduff for The Factory at Theatre Clwyd.

STELLA TAYLOR makes her GSC debut playing Lady Macbeth. Stella has most recently completed the UK tour of Jon Brittain's critically acclaimed Rotterdam, playing Lelani.

Nathan Ives-Moiba plays Macduff. His credits include Our Country's Good for Out of Joint, My Children My Africa at the Trafalgar Studios, for which he was nominated as Best Supporting Male (Off-West End Awards 2016), and Polly Findlay's National Theatre production of As You Like It.

The Porter and Duncan are played ERIC MACLENNAN. Eric's extensive career most recently includes Three Sisters at The Almeida and the five-star Smoke and Mirrors at the Duke of York's Theatre. He has also appeared in Josie Rouke's feature film Mary Queen of Scots, the Oscar-winning Darkest Hour and the worldwide blockbuster Star Wars: Rogue One.

Guildford School of Acting alumni LUCY PEARSON who plays First Witch, Fleance and Young Macduff, returns to GSC following her triumphs as Juliet in Romeo & Juliet ("I cannot imagine a better Juliet" British Theatre Guide, 2018) and the title role in Alice in Wonderland.

ANNABELLE TERRY, who plays Lady Macduff, Lennox, Donalbain and Witch, has extensive Shakespeare credits, including numerous seasons with Creation Theatre in Oxford.

Dan Krikler plays Malcolm and Witch, and was most recently in Matthew Warchus' Present Laughter at The Old Vic.

SARAH GOBRAN, GSC's actor-manager and co-founder, completes the cast in the role of Banquo.

It is seven years since the company last staged MACBETH, one of the most popular plays of all time. This brand-new production, staged in Surrey's largest Georgian church, Holy Trinity on Guildford High Street, will be given a contemporary setting, evoking the guerrilla warfare seen in modern conflicts such as those in the Balkans.

Director CHARLOTTE CONQUEST (recently Associate Director on UK tour of PRISM) and designer NEIL IRISH are joined by lighting designer Mark Dymock, sound designer MATT EATON and movement director LAURA WESTON. Both Neil and Matt are currently nominees in the 2019 Off-West End Awards for GSC's All's Well That Ends Well.

GSC's award-winning Audio Description for blind and visually impaired patrons returns on Saturday 29 February, 2.30pm

MACBETH tickets are on sale now from the GSC online Box Office www.guildford-shakespeare-company.co.uk or 01483 304384.





