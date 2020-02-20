Giovanni Pernice Comes to Darlington Hippodrome

Strictly showman Giovanni Pernice set to appear at Darlington Hippodrome with his brand new show on Monday 22 June.

Strictly Come Dancing's Giovanni Pernice has announced his fourth solo tour - Giovanni Pernice - This Is Me - and it's set to be a spectacular affair!

The brand new show comes after the sell-out successes of his previous three tours and five star reviews. Pernice has become a firm fan favourite, having been a professional dancer on the hit BBC TV show since 2015 and has reached the final three times, with Georgia May Foote, Debbie McGee, and Faye Tozer respectively.

On the 2019 series Giovanni was partnered with Michelle Visage, who is a judge on the popular TV show RuPaul's Drag Race, making it all the way to Blackpool!

The professional dancer recently revealed on his social media pages that This Is Me will be the only tour he will be doing in 2020 and an extra five weeks have been added to the schedule. Giovanni says he wants to make this his 'biggest and best ever tour to date'.

The showman is set to light up the stage once again, along with his cast of professional dancers, for his fourth year of touring. With the Italian's natural charm, combined with beautiful choreography perfectly complemented by a fabulous soundtrack, This Is Me pays homage to the music and dances that have inspired Giovanni's career, from a competition dancer to one of the biggest names on the hit BBC show.

This Is Me comes to Darlington Hippodrome for one night only on Monday 22 June.

For more information or to book call 01325 405405 or visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk





