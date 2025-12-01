GREAT EXPECTATIONS Will Be Available to Stream on the Theatre Channel

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre Channel has announced the digital release of Great Expectations, in partnership with Beckman Unicorn. This special launch marks a historic moment, coinciding with the very date the first chapter of Charles Dickens’ extraordinary novel was originally published in 1860. More than 160 years later, Theatre Channel celebrates the enduring magic of one of the most beloved works in English literature, now beautifully brought to the screen for audiences worldwide.

Graham McLaren’s lavish, spectacular and unashamedly theatrical production creates a haunting Gothic atmosphere in Jo Clifford’s acclaimed adaptation of Dickens’ unforgettable story. Pip’s journey from humble beginnings to the making of a gentleman unfolds with emotional power and a vivid sense of memory, as the older Pip reflects on the hopes, heartbreaks and ambitions that shaped his youth and his “great expectations.”

Bright, bold and deeply human, the story introduces some of Dickens’ most iconic characters — the beautiful yet chilling Estella, the tragic and enigmatic Miss Havisham, the menacing Magwitch and the calculating Jaggers — alongside a rich ensemble of comic, eccentric and compelling figures who have captivated audiences for generations.

Chris Wheeler, Managing Director and Co-founder of Theatre Channel, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Beckman Unicorn to bring this extraordinary production to new audiences. To release Great Expectations on the same date the first chapter appeared in print feels truly special — a celebration of Dickens’ legacy and the timeless power of great storytelling.”

Bruce Athol MacKinnon, Producer for Beckman Unicorn, said: "I’m thrilled that Great Expectations will continue its international journey through Theatre Channel. Charles Dickens’ classic remains one of the most beloved and enduring stories in world literature — its unforgettable characters and sweeping narrative continue to captivate audiences everywhere. Our production of Jo Clifford’s brilliant adaptation brings a fresh, dynamic, and accessible perspective to this timeless tale, and I’m delighted that it will now reach even more viewers around the globe."

Following its critically acclaimed national tour, Jo Clifford’s new stage adaptation of Great Expectations ran at the Vaudeville Theatre as the culmination of the Dickens bicentenary. It made history as the first West End production to broadcast live into digital cinemas worldwide on opening night.

The cast features Jack Ellis (Jaggers), Chris Ellison (Magwitch), Paula Wilcox (Miss Havisham), Paul Nivison (Adult Pip), Taylor Jay-Davies (Young Pip), Grace Rowe (Estella), Katy Allen (Camilla Pocket), Josh Elwell (Joe Gargery/Servant), Gareth Glen (Bentley Drummle/Cousin Raymond), Isabelle Joss (Mrs Joe/Sarah Pocket/Molly), Suzanne Robertson (Biddy), James Vaughan (Wopsle/Wemmick), and Rhys Warrington (Herbert Pocket).

Directed by Graham McLaren, the production features set design by Robin Peoples, costumes by Annie Gosney and Graham McLaren, lighting by Kai Fischer, original music by Simon Slater and sound by Matt McKenzie.

Giovanni Bedin, Head Couturier for House of Worth, collaborated with Annie Gosney on Estella’s couture gowns, a fitting creative partnership, as Charles Frederick Worth, the world’s first official couturier, was a contemporary of Charles Dickens.

Bruce Athol MacKinnon produced Great Expectations for Beckman Unicorn Ltd. For film: produced by Austin Shaw and directed by Nick Morris.

Theatre Channel invites audiences everywhere to experience this powerful and evocative interpretation of Dickens’ masterpiece, a tribute to the novel’s history, its characters, and its lasting place in the hearts of readers and theatre lovers around the world.

Great Expectations is now streaming on Theatre Channel.