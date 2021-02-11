GORGON: A HORROR STORY to be Released as Audio Play

Award winning comedian Elf Lyons has announced the release her critically acclaimed play "Gorgon: A Horror Story" as a digital audio play.

GORGON: A HORROR STORY which entirely sold out its first week-long run at VAULT Festival in February 2020, was originally conceived as a live immersive horror, designed to prey on the senses, using live sound with expert foley and horror tricks inspired by the gruesome Le Théâtre du Grand-Guignol's famed Parisian naturalistic horror shows of the early 20th Century.

Focusing on the still taboo subject of female anger, the show explores what happens when we are just pushed too far. A mild-mannered taxidermist encounters one too many mean-spirited people, loses her temper and decides to experiment with the human form...

GORGON has been deliberately constructed to combine the everyday with the gruesome and the humdrum with the horrifying. In this the new audio version, the team have stepped up the foley to truly set the grisly scene - resulting in a horror show designed to delight and scare in equal measure.

https://elflyons.bandcamp.com