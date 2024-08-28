GHOST THE MUSICAL is Coming to The Belgrade in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ghost the Musical will come to Coventry this autumn as part of its UK tour, playing at the Belgrade Theatre from Tuesday 22 – Saturday 26 October, with a press performance on Wednesday 23 October at 7.30pm.



Written by multi-Brit Award winner Dave Stewart and Grammy award winning Glen Ballard, with a script by Bruce Joel Rubin based on his Oscar winning screenplay, Ghost the Musical brings all the romance and magic of the classic story to life on stage.

Walking back to their apartment late one night, a tragic encounter sees Sam murdered and his girlfriend Molly alone, in despair and utterly lost. With the help of a phony storefront psychic, Sam, trapped between this world and the next, tries to communicate with Molly in the hope of saving her from grave danger...



Rebekah Lowings (The Sound of Music) and Jacqui Dubois (People, Places and Things) will reprise their iconic roles, having previously captivated audiences as ‘Molly Jenson’ and ‘Oda Mae Brown’ respectively. Josh St. Clair (Frozen) will star as ‘Sam Wheat’ and James Mateo-Salt (Bonnie and Clyde) as ‘Carl Bruner’.



Joining them is the legendary entertainer, Les Dennis playing the contrasting roles of ‘Hospital Ghost’ and ‘Lionel Ferguson’. Known to audiences through his extensive screen credits, including being a regular face of Saturday Night television thorough the 80s and 90s. More recently he has also appeared on stage in the hugely popular West End shows Only Fools and Horses The Musical and Hairspray.



Jules Brown (The Shawshank Redemption) is also reprising the role of ‘Willie Lopez’, and completing the cast is Garry Lee (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) as ‘Subway Ghost’, Tanisha Butterfield (Sister Act The Musical) as ‘Clara’, Keiahna Jackson-Jones (professional stage debut) as ‘Louise’, Molly Cleere (Mamma Mia! The Party) as ‘Mrs. Santiago/Bank Officer’, Gabrielle Cummins (Annie) as ‘Officer Wallace’, Olivia-Rose Deer (professional stage debut) as ‘Susan/Ortisha’, Wade Lewin (The Lion King) as ‘Orlando’, Jamie Pritchard (Les Misérables) as ‘Detective Biederman’, with Joe Readman (Grease The Musical) in the ensemble.



The movie Ghost is one of cinema’s biggest all-time hits. Starring the late Patrick Swayze, alongside Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg, it was the highest grossing film of 1990 and won an Oscar for screenwriter Bruce Joel Rubin who has adapted his screenplay for this musical. Premiering in Manchester in 2011, the show has played sell out seasons in the West End and on Broadway as well as numerous international tours.



A smash hit across the globe, Ghost the Musical features The Righteous Brothers’ Unchained Melody alongside many more terrific songs co-written by Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart.

Ghost the Musical has been adapted by Oscar winning screenwriter Bruce Joel Rubin (book and lyrics) with music by Dave Stewart and Glen Ballard and is directed by Bob Tomson with choreography by Alistair David. Design is by Mark Bailey with lighting design by Nick Richings, sound design by Dan Samson and illusions by Richard Pinner. Music Direction is by Jordan Alexander.

