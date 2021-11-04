Fundraiser Announced for Dancer Jessica Meegan

Jessica Meegan (Aged 23) has been dancing since the age of 2, singing since 6 and soon realising her dreams consisted of performing.

She later trained at CAPA College in performing arts, then got accepted into Bird College conservator of Dance and Musical Theatre in London; graduating with a 1st Class BA Hons Degree and she is now a professional Dancer, Singer and Actor.

Soon after graduating Jessica began working within the industry and started her first role in a hit West End musical on a tour UK, one of which was her dream job. Unfortunately within a few months Covid began and the wonderful theatres worldwide were closed.

Her mother added "My daughter continued to keep the positivity within young aspiring dancers and performers whilst theatre remained closed by deciding to teach dance and a range of workshops (across the UK and internationally) during lockdowns. She shared her motivation and professional knowledge to the next generation of performers in dance schools and colleges ranging from ages 4 through to 30+ years."

A month before she was due to return to work within theatre, she suffered an injury whilst teaching which lead to her not being able to walk or move. Her MRI report showed a large prolapsed disc in her spine compressing the descending L5 nerve roots down into her right leg and foot.

She was informed that as she was young and active, the disc had a higher chance of healing itself within 8 weeks. Unfortunately it didn't improve enough in which the weeks kept getting extended into months.

Jessica kept patient and had high hopes of healing... But unfortunately it has been over 4 months since she has been able to dance and the news that Jessica's 2nd MRI scan showed that the disc has not improved or moved at all was heartbreaking!

At this stage it seems that surgery is required for Jessica to be able to move forward for her career and long term health. The waiting list on the NHS is 12-18 months and after surgery it will also take rehab and time to get back to dance!

For this reason Jessica has been left with going forward with private surgery as she no longer wants to walk with pain, and wants to continue and return to her career and dance again ASAP.

However, the procedure is costly at £8,000, which is not including the additional costs for physio therapy post operation, traveling to London for the operation, wheelchair hire etc.

The sooner she has the operation, the sooner she can focus on recovering for her dreams and professional career to continue again.

Her family are so grateful for any contributions towards this cost and appreciate any help that anyone can provide, no matter how small or large.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-fund-surgery-for-young-professional-dancer?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet