Full Line-up Announced For The Cambridge Club Festival 2021

Having quickly established itself as one of the most loved boutique family festivals in the country, The Cambridge Club is gearing up to ensure this year's festival is one to remember - by scaling the event to a full weekend and expanding the arts and entertainment on offer.

On top of the musical line-up - including Rag 'N' Bone Man, Jack Savoretti, Beverley Knight, Shalamar, Soul II Soul, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Heatwave and many more - the festival have announced a further five amazing on-site areas, completing a 3-day feast of music, family fun, comedy, talks, interactive experiences, and sumptuous food at their new venue.

THE AUDITORIUM OF INTRIGUE is a brand-new podcast and comedy area, featuring one of the world's top food critics Jay Rayner - who will be bringing his podcast Out To Lunch with Jay Rayner, along with a very special guest (expect cracking anecdotes, blistering chat, and killer cooking). Countdown wordsmith Susie Dent will take to the stage inviting audience members to enhance their vocabulary and share their love of words with her language podcast Something Rhymes with Purple. The University of Cambridge's world-famous student drama and comedy society, The Cambridge Footlights - once home to the likes of Emma Thompson, Stephen Fry, Olivia Coleman and Sue Perkins - will present stand-up sets from some of the UK's funniest and most talented up-and-coming comics, including rising star Ali Woods who will win over crowds with his vigour and original material.

THE IMAGINATION STATION invites you to explore a world full of fun for families - with top children's entertainment, music, games and more activities that will have imaginations running wild all weekend. Featuring its own array of CBBC music stars that will appear on the MAGIC STAR CHILDREN'S STAGE, curated specifically for younger members of its festival crowd - including YolanDa Brown's Band Jam, the critically acclaimed CBeebies show which has been dubbed "Jools Holland for Kids", and one of the UK's most popular children's bands Andy & The Odds Socks to get little ones laughing and singing. Joining them is BAFTA winning children's presenter Maddie Moate, who will light up minds as she explores the sounds of science and nature in Maddie's Sound Explorer, and Diddi Dance who will encourage endless enthusiasm in their jam-packed dance classes. With Elissa Gold Events, children can learn circus skills and skateboarding, become the next graffiti artist, and be part of a theatre troupe. There will also be fairground rides and crazy golf for everyone to enjoy.



THE CAMBRIDGE EXHIBITION will please fans of photography, giving festival goers the chance to be part of The Cambridge Club's retrospective on the world-famous city. The celebratory exhibition will feature twenty local photographers and artists, inspired by their iconic home.

THE EXPLORER'S EMPORIUM, new for 2021 will feature a selection of the very best artisan traders from across Cambridge and East Anglia - from glass makers to cheesecake creators.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT will whet the appetites of festival goers with a multitude of tasty stalls and street food options, from the likes of Cambridge favourites Fired Up Pizza, to online cooking platform MOB Kitchen - who'll be bringing their special truck to the site. Drinks will be served by the likes of Cambridge Wine too, who will make sure no mouths run dry.

William Young, Co-Founder and MD said: "We're really excited to be expanding what we're offering at the festival this year. Beyond the bill of amazing musical artists, there is plenty going on across the site - from family entertainment, to cutting-edge comedy, to live podcasts. Working with the likes of children's label Magic Star, and the iconic Cambridge Footlights, has helped us add in new dimensions to the event. We have so many wonderful creators and innovators on the line-up, and we can't wait to share it all with everyone soon!"

For 2021's edition, The Cambridge Club attendees will truly feel part of an immersive adventure for all ages - inspired by the Creators, Innovators and Explorers to have passed through the city, and taking festival goers on a journey of Disco and Discovery. The stunning new home of Childerley Orchard - only 10 miles outside of the city centre - will provide an idyllic backdrop for a celebration in the heart of the beautiful Cambridgeshire countryside.

