Full Companies Set For THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR and ANNA KARENINA at Chichester Festival Theatre

The full casts have been announced for the first two Festival Theatre productions of Chichester’s new season, The Government Inspector and Anna Karenina.

The Government Inspector by Nikolai Gogol, in a new adaptation by Phil Porter, runs at Chichester Festival Theatre from 25 April – 24 May (press night: 1 May). Directed by former RSC Artistic Director Gregory Doran, this brilliantly inventive 19th century satire of skulduggery, mistaken identity and human absurdity stars actor and comedian Tom Rosenthal as Klestakov.

Joining him are: Scott Bowden as Svitsunov, Shereener Browne as Fevronya/Charity Commissioner’s Wife, Joe Dixon (Renegade Nell, Imperium I & II) as the Judge, Joe Eyre as Waiter/Gendarme, Mohsen Ghaffari as Mishka/Abdullin, Nick Haverson (The Cat and the Canary CFT, Charlie & Stan) as Osip, Lloyd Hutchinson (Dear England, King Lear) as the Mayor, Reuben Johnson as Postmaster, Sylvestra Le Touzel (The Crown, Intelligence) as Anna, Christopher Middleton as Head of Schools, Laurie Ogden as Marya, Mark Oliver as Chief of Police, Oscar Pearce as The Charity Commissioner, Leigh Quinn as Avdotya, Paul Rider as Dobchinsky, John Rogersas Derzhmorda, and Miltos Yerolemou as Bobchinsky.

Natalie Dormer stars in Tolstoy’s romantic masterpiece Anna Karenina, in a new adaptation written and directed by Phillip Breen, running at Chichester Festival Theatre from 7 – 28 June. This witty and sensual version – blending period dress with a contemporary tone – is a surprisingly funny, romantic and unforgettable portrait of infidelity, passion and the search for fulfilment.

