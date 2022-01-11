Full Casting Announced for World Premiere of BLOODY DIFFICULT WOMEN

Wind of Change, in association with Cahoots Theatre Company, today announced the full cast for the world première of Tim Walker's Bloody Difficult Women, charting the events behind the court case Gina Miller brought against Theresa May in 2016 and what has ensued. Stephen Unwin directs Calum Finlay (Max Guilden), Amara Karan (Gina Miller), Edmund Kingsley (Alan Miller), Graham Seed (Sir Hugh Rosen), Jessica Turner (Theresa May) and Andrew Woodall (Paul Dacre). The production opens at Riverside Studios on 1 March at 7.30pm, with previews from 24 February, and runs until 26 March.

"If standing up for what you believe to be right is being 'bloody difficult', then so be it"

Theresa May

Tim Walker's brand-new drama sees the tumultuous political events of recent years played out in a power struggle between two determined women.

His intensely human account of the court case Mrs Miller brought against Mrs May makes for revealing and often very funny theatre, but ultimately it's a tragedy, where there are no winners, only losers.

Walker brings the story bang up to date in a dramatic finale which says so much about the deep divisions we still have in our country.

Production Details:

Wind of Change

in association with Cahoots Theatre Company

presents

The world première of

BLOODY DIFFICULT WOMEN

By Tim Walker

Director: Stephen Unwin; Designer: Nicky Shaw; Lighting Designer: David Howe

Sound Designer: John Leonard

24 February - 26 March