Full Casting Announced For THE SOUND OF MUSIC UK and Ireland Tour

The Sound of Music returns to the UK and Ireland in 2020. This musical masterpiece tells the true story of the world-famous Trapp family, from their romantic beginnings and search for happiness, to their thrilling escape to freedom as their beloved Austria becomes part of the Third Reich at the start of the Second World War. The tour begins on 10 January 2020 at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin.

Playing the role of Maria in this spectacular production will be Emilie Fleming. Emilie became a household name when she was a finalist in BBC One's Over the Rainbow with Andrew Lloyd Webber. Her musical theatre credits include the West End's 20th Anniversary production of Les Misérables at the Queen's Theatre.

Andrew Lancel will reprise his role as Captain von Trapp. Andrew is best known as super-villain Frank Foster in Coronation Street, a role that earned him a 'Villain of the Year' award at the British Soap Awards. He also played DI Neil Manson in the long-running ITV television series The Bill. His numerous stage credits include Bill Kenwright's touring productions of The Small Hand and Twelve Angry Men. Andrew starred in The Man Who Made The Beatles in Liverpool and London, and most recently appeared on stage in the UK tour of The Lady Vanishes.

Welsh soprano Megan Llewellyn will play the role of Mother Abbess and will be joined by Howard Samuels (Max), Michael Anderson (Rolf), Nicole Farrar (Liesl), Alex Evans (Herr Zeller) Zoe Ann Brown (Sister Margaretta), Georgina Hagen (Sister Berthe), Katie Shearman (Sister Sophia), Sophie Christine (Ursula), Olivia Alexander (Baroness Elberfeld), Jon de Ville (Franz), Wendy-Lee Purdy (Frau Schmidt), Paul Lavers (Admiral von Schreiber) and Sam Tithecott (Baron Elberfeld).

Producer Bill Kenwright said "The music and narrative of The Sound of Music are timeless. It's a beautiful story about family and hope. The score transcends generations and the songs are known and loved by everyone."

It all began with the story of the Trapp Family Singers and Baroness Maria von Trapp's 1949 autobiography, which inspired Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein II, Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse to create a Broadway musical in 1959. The unforgettable score features some of the most memorable songs ever performed on stage, including Edelweiss, My Favourite Things, Do-Re-Mi, Climb Ev'ry Mountain, So Long, Farewell and of course, the iconic title song, The Sound of Music.

This wonderfully lavish staging of the classic musical has delighted audiences and critics alike. Produced by Bill Kenwright, it is directed by Martin Connor and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Bill Deamer, with musical direction by Jeremy Wootton.

Tour Dates

Dublin Bord Gáis Energy Theatre Website: bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

Fri 10 January - Sat 1 February Box office: +353 1 677 7999

Derry Millennium Forum Theatre Website: millenniumforum.co.uk

Tue 4 February - Sat 8 February Box office: 028 7126 4455

Sunderland Empire Website: atgtickets.com/sunderland-empire

Tue 11 February - Sat 15 February Box office: 0191 566 1057

Blackpool Opera House Website: wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

Tue 18 February - Sat 22 February Box office: 0844 856 1111

Bradford The Alhambra Theatre Website: bradford-theatres.co.uk

Tue 25 February - Sat 29 February Box office: 01274 432 000

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Website: grandtheatre.co.uk

Tue 3 March - Sat 7 March Box office: 01902 429 212

Woking New Victoria Theatre Website: atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre/

Tue 10 March - Sat 14 March Box office: 0844 871 7645

Milton Keynes Milton Keynes Theatre Website: atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

Tue 17 March - Sat 21 March Box office: 0844 871 7652

Crawley The Hawth Website: parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/The-Hawth

Tue 24 March - Sat 28 March Box office: 01293 553 636

Eastbourne Congress Theatre Website: eastbournetheatres.co.uk/venue/congress-theatre

Tue 31 March - Sat 4 April Box office: 01323 412 000

Sheffield Lyceum Theatre Website: sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Tue 7 April - Sat 11 April Box office: 0114 249 6000

Chester Storyhouse Website: storyhouse.com

Tue 14 April - Sat 18 April Box office: 01244 409113





