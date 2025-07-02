Full Cast and Tour Dates Set for Matthew Bourne's THE RED SHOES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Adventures has announced the full cast and tour dates for Matthew Bourne’s double Olivier award-winning, smash hit production of THE RED SHOES as it returns for a 2025/26 tour for the first time since its 2020 tour was cut short due to the pandemic.

Playing Victoria Page are Ashley Shaw, Cordelia Braithwaite, Hannah Kremer and Holly Saw, alongside Andy Monaghan and Reece Causton as Boris Lermontov, Dominic North and Leonardo McCorkindale as Julian Kraster, Michela Meazza, Cordelia Braithwaite and Katrina Lyndon as Irina Boronskaya, Liam Mower, Will Bozier and Jackson Fisch as Ivan Boleslawsky and Glenn Graham, Liam Mower and Reece Causton as Grischa Ljubov.

They are joined by Mark Austin, Tom Barnes Standing, New Adventures Emerging Artist Isabella Chandler, Adam Davies, Cameron Flynn, Anna-Maria de Freitas, Christina Gibbs, Thomas Ireson, Rosanna Lindsey, Callum Mann, Daisy May Kemp, Jarrod McWilliams, Matthew Potulski, Molly Shaw-Downie, Kingston Taylor, Shakiera Ward and Daisy West.

Matthew Bourne said, “I’m thrilled to announce today that 11 of the original cast of The Red Shoes, which premiered in 2016, are returning for this 10th Anniversary production, performing the roles they created, possibly, for the last time. This is something that no New Adventures fan will want to miss!

The Red Shoes was the culmination of a twenty-year ambition to bring Powell and Pressburger's seminal 1948 film to the stage. It was also, in many ways, a personal love letter to a life in theatre and dance.

This production was certainly a landmark event for New Adventures, becoming an instant classic and a beloved addition to our repertoire. I’m so happy to see it return this year, especially as our last tour in 2020 was sadly cut short by the pandemic and left many of our loyal audiences throughout the UK disappointed.

So, welcome back to the Ballet Lermontov and to paraphrase the great impresario himself… ‘It's time to put on the red shoes, Vicky, and dance for us again....’”

As previously announced, The Red Shoes will open at Theatre Royal Plymouth from 17 – 22 November before visiting Lowry, Salford from 25 – 29 November, ahead of the 7-week annual Christmas season at Sadler’s Wells from 2 December 2025 to 18 January 2026, marking New Adventures’ 23rd consecutive Christmas season at the venue. In 2026, The Red Shoes will tour to Glasgow, Nottingham, Milton Keynes, Woking, Liverpool, Cardiff, Southampton, Birmingham, Canterbury, Norwich, Edinburgh, Bradford and Newcastle. Listings information below.

A sell-out before its world premiere season opened in 2016, Matthew Bourne’s triumphant adaptation of the legendary film went on to win Best Entertainment at the 2017 Olivier Awards, with Matthew Bourne winning the award for Best Theatre Choreographer. The show then returned for a national tour in 2019.

A timeless fairytale and Academy Award-winning movie, The Red Shoes has captivated audiences and inspired generations of dancers with its powerful tale of obsession, possession and one girl’s dream to be the greatest dancer in the world. Victoria Page lives to dance but her ambitions become a fierce struggle between the two men who inspire her passion.

Matthew Bourne’s magical double Olivier Award-winning production of the legendary Powell and Pressburger film is set to a score orchestrated by Terry Davies, featuring the mesmerizing music of golden-age Hollywood composer Bernard Herrmann, with sumptuous designs by Lez Brotherston (set and costumes), Paule Constable (lighting) and Paul Groothuis (sound).

Tour Dates

MONDAY 17 – SATURDAY 22 NOVEMBER 2025

Theatre Royal Plymouth

www.theatreroyal.com

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 25 – SATURDAY 29 november 2025

THE LOWRY, SALFORD

www.thelowry.com

ON SALE NOW

tuesday 2 december 2025 – sunday 18 january 2026

SADLER’S WELLS, LONDON

www.sadlerswells.com

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 27 – SATURDAY 31 JANUARY 2026

KING’S THEATRE, GLASGOW

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 3 – SATURDAY 7 FEBRUARY 2026

THEATRE ROYAL, NOTTINGHAM

https://trch.co.uk/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 10 – SATURDAY 14 FEBRUARY 2026

MILTON KEYNES THEATRE

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 17 – SATURDAY 21 FEBRUARY 2026

NEW VICTORIA THEATRE, WOKING

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 24 – SATURDAY 28 FEBRUARY 2026

LIVERPOOL EMPIRE

www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 3 – SATURDAY 7 MARCH 2026

WALES MILLENNIUM CENTRE, CARDIFF

www.wmc.org.uk/en

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 10 – SATURDAY 14 MARCH 2026

MAYFLOWER THEATRE, SOUTHAMPTON

www.mayflower.org.uk/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 17 – SATURDAY 21 MARCH 2026

BIRMINGHAM HIPPODROME

www.birminghamhippodrome.com/

ON SALE NOW

TUESAY 31 MARCH – SATURDAY 4 APRIL 2026

MARLOWE THEATRE, CANTERBURY

marlowetheatre.com/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 7 – SATURDAY 11 APRIL 2026

NORWICH THEATRE ROYAL

norwichtheatre.org/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 14 – SATURDAY 18 APRIL 2026

FESTIVAL THEATRE, EDINBURGH

www.capitaltheatres.com/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 21 – SATURDAY 25 APRIL

ALHAMBRA THEATRE, BRADFORD

https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 28 APRIL – SATURDAY 9 MAY 2026

Newcastle Theatre ROYAL

www.theatreroyal.co.uk/

ON SALE NOW

