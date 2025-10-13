Full Cast Set for Carlos Acosta's NUTCRACKER IN HAVANA 2025 UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Norwich Theatre and Valid Productions have revealed the dates for their co-production of the critically acclaimed Carlos Acosta'S NUTCRACKER IN HAVANA, choreographed and directed by Carlos Acosta CBE. The ballet will embark on its second UK tour from 31 October 2025 at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre running until 11 February 2026 where it will return to its original home, Norwich Theatre Royal.

The cast includes Acosta Danza dancers Amisaday Naara, Daniela Urgelles, Adria Diaz, Ofelia Rodriguez, Thalia Cardin, Melisa Mordera, Cynthia Laffertte, Frank Isaac, Brandy Martinez, Leandro Fernandez, Denzel Francis, Paul Brando, Aniel Pazos, Wendy Elizabeth, Heidy Nunez, María del Carmen Pantoja, Marhia Karla Frías, Noel Sánchez, Carolina Monteagudo, Edgar Quintero, Anthony Quevedo, Ernesto Muñoz and Alejandro Figueredo

Enrique Bejarano Vidal, Katherine Ochoa, Luis Alejandro Silva Colas, Verónica Corveas, Aymara Vasillo, Yaday Ponce, Alexander Verona and Mailyn Castillo Laffita join as guest artists.*

Chloe Munro , Vee Lynn Tan, Victoria Lavalle and Maya Kirk join as Junior Guest Dancers from the Acosta Dance Centre.

NUTCRACKER IN HAVANA originally opened in November 2024 to tremendous reviews and an overwhelming public response which led to sold-out performances across the country. It is a colourful Cuban take on the festive classic, set to an exuberant Cuban newly-commissioned version of the magnificent Tchaikovsky score, arranged by Cuban composer Pepe Gavilondo. Featuring over 20 dancers from Carlos' Cuban company Acosta Danza, this traditional story is brought to life with ballet at its core but in Carlos' unique style, seeing dance traditions of Cuba carefully fused and woven throughout the classic tale.

With spectacular video projection and set design by Nina Dunn (9 to 5 Musical, Bonnie and Clyde, Birmingham Royal Ballet's Don Quixote), Cuba collides with the Land of Sweets, bringing snow to Havana in a visually stunning spectacular treat for all.

Carlos Acosta, said “Creating and touring this first full-length production for Acosta Danza makes me incredibly proud. Watching them fuse together their classical and contemporary dance genres and Cuban Folk, with their sheer joy of dance, to the delight of audiences up and down the country has been a real dream come true for me. The success of the first tour filled me with such pride and I am truly honoured that this very special show is touring again. I am excited for even more audiences to enjoy our Cuban Christmas treat”.

NUTCRACKER IN HAVANA is choreographed by Carlos Acosta, with video projection, set design and mapping by Nina Dunn, costume design by Angelo Alberto, compositions and arrangements by Pepe Gavilondo Peón and lighting design by Andrew Exeter.

*Specific roles will change for each performance and cast sheets will be available at each venue

31 October – 1 November

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

4 – 6 November

Hackney Empire, London

12 – 15 November

Blackpool Grand Theatre

18 – 22 November

Richmond Theatre

7 – 10 January 2026

Sheffield Lyceum

15 – 17 January

Aberdeen His Majesty's Theatre

20 – 21 January

Eden Court, Inverness

23 – 25 January

Chester Storyhouse

28 – 31 January

York Grand Opera House

3 – 4 February

Edinburgh Festival Theatre

10 – 11 February

Norwich Theatre Royal