Full Cast Set For OTHERLAND at the Almeida Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Joining the previously announced Jade Anouka, Jackie Clune, Fizz Sinclair and Amanda Wilkin in the world premiere of Chris Bush's new play are Danielle Fiamanya, Laura Hanna, Beth Hinton-Lever and Serena Manteghi.

The production, directed by Ann Yee, opens on Thursday 20 February, with previews from Wednesday 12 February, and runs until Saturday 15 March.

Jo and Harry are changing. Harry is changing more than most, undeniably, And change is beautiful. Necessary. Terrifying. Break-ups aren't just about who gets the CD collection. As Jo and Harry begin to untangle themselves from each other, new worlds start to open up – worlds filled with new partners, new identities, new possibilities. What kind of women do they want to be, and do they have the courage, or the permission, to get there?

From Chris Bush, the playwright behind the Olivier Award-winning Standing at the Sky's Edge, and director and choreographer Ann Yee (Next to Normal; The Human Body), Otherland explores what it means to be true to yourself in the face of unstoppable change.

Comments